NFL roster cuts 2021: 1 player that should get cut from each team before the deadline

As the end of August approaches, the 32 NFL franchises must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players for the regular season with the final cuts and also assign guys to their practice squads.

During the cutdown period, a total of 1184 NFL players will find themselves out of a job. It's part of the business, unfortunately. Even if some of them return to the practice squad or get an opportunity with another team, missing out on the 53-man roster during final cuts could be the final nail in the coffin for an NFL career.

NFL teams use this period not only to get rid of undrafted free agents or guys who can't play but also let go of some players on their roster because of financial purposes.

On that note, let's take a look at 1 player that should get cut from every team before the August 31 deadline.

AFC East:

Buffalo Bills: Efe Obada, EDGE

Miami Dolphins: Albert Wilson, WR

New England Patriots: N'Keal Harry, WR

New York Jets: Josh Johnson, QB

Absolute dime from Mac Jones and a good route on the go ball from N’Keal Harry. Hope he’s alright but this has got to be caught. Two weeks in a row now Mac has dropped one in the bucket up the left sideline. pic.twitter.com/Xy29MBnx2h — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) August 20, 2021

AFC North:

Baltimore Ravens: James Proche, WR

Cincinnati Bengals: Xavier Su'a Filo, G

Cleveland Browns: Chris Hubbard, OT

Pittsburgh Steelers: Joshua Dobbs, QB

AFC South:

Houston Texans: Mark Ingram Jr., RB

Indianapolis Colts: Ben Banogu, EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars: Taven Bryan, DT

Tennessee Titans: Matt Barkley, QB

AFC West:

Denver Broncos: Royce Freeman, RB

Kansas City Chiefs: Jerick McKinnon, RB

Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Richard, RB

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Jackson, RB

NFC East:

Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB

New York Giants: John Ross, WR

Philadelphia Eagles: Travis Fulgham, WR

Washington Football Team: Peyton Barber, RB

Looks like John Ross stepped in to pull Shepard away https://t.co/rx4nz6u5MK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 20, 2021

NFC North:

Chicago Bears: Nick Foles, QB

Detroit Lions: Austin Bryant, EDGE

Green Bay Packers: Devin Funchess, WR

Minnesota Vikings: Dru Samia, G

NFC South:

Atlanta Falcons: Tajae Sharpe, WR

Carolina Panthers: Will Grier, QB

New Orleans Saints: Trevor Siemian, QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Griffin, QB

NFC West:

Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Hicks, LB

Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Hekker, P

San Francisco 49ers: Wayne Gallman, RB

Seattle Seahawks: Damarious Randall, CB

Can veteran players who get cut return to the practice squad?

Since the NFL expanded its practice squads to 16 players, another rule that has changed is that the practice squad can now have up to six players that have more than two accrued seasons.

This means if a team wishes to, they can keep a veteran player in the practice squad during the season.

