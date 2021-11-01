5 best Halloween costumes in the NFL this year ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Halloween is here and NFL players around the league have done their best to showcase some of the most hilarious and diverse costumes for the 2021 season.

Since Halloween has landed on an NFL Sunday, most players haven't been able to join in on Halloween parties or trick-and-treat fun with their families and friends, but they have shown up to their games with their Halloween spirit intact.

Here's a look at five of the best Halloween costumes for the NFL this year.

Which Halloween costume is the best?

Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert, starting running back for the Chicago Bears, took his costume to a metaphoric level when hinting at what he wants to be in the NFL. Nothing but a rocketship.

Herbet picked up 72 yards rushing on 23 carries today, so his life as a rocketship had some traction.

Chase McLaughlin and Jamie Gillan

Group costumes can be some of the funniest when done correctly. That's exactly what happened when Cleveland Browns punter Jaime Gillan and kicker Chase McLaughlin showed up in their Happy Gilmore costumes.

Gillan and McLaughlin decided to dress up as foul-mouthed Happy Gilmore and his trusted caddy, Otto. The Browns were able to secure the win, so that would likely mean that McLaughlin had little to cuss about.

Myles Garrett

What could be scarier than the Grim Reaper? A ghostly figure that helps take people into the afterlife.

NFL @NFL



He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅



📺:

📱: NFL app @Flash_Garrett is the Grim Reaper. 💀He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅📺: #PITvsCLE -- 1pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app .@Flash_Garrett is the Grim Reaper. 💀He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅📺: #PITvsCLE -- 1pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/CHdYfP3oqI

That is exactly what Myles Garrett did today when he showed up in his Grim Reaper outfit that was full of all the quarterbacks that he has sacked in his career on the back of the costume.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the baddest men in the entire NFL, and what would be better than being one of the baddest men in all of cinema?

The Sporting News @sportingnews



The Packers QB said earlier this year that he grew his hair out specifically for this Halloween costume.



"This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."



H/T Aaron Rodgers is John Wick 🐶The Packers QB said earlier this year that he grew his hair out specifically for this Halloween costume."This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."H/T @PatMcAfeeShow Aaron Rodgers is John Wick 🐶The Packers QB said earlier this year that he grew his hair out specifically for this Halloween costume."This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair." H/T @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/cvUpbB8aeA

Aaron Rodgers did his best at mimicking the power and seriousness of John Wick. Let's hope no one messes with his dog.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady went as a stormtrooper this year, which is hilarious considering he never misses. What makes the costume even more hilarious is the dig that Brady took against former rival, Peyton Manning.

Brady decided to dress a skeleton in his front yard as Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning may have some choice words for Brady when the Manningcast returns tomorrow night.

