5 best landing spots for 49ers star Deebo Samuel feat. Bills and Steelers

Deebo Samuel had an extremely disappointing 2024 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers, considering all of the circumstances. Their offense was absolutely plagued by injuries, including to Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey. Despite the massive number of additional targets in their offensive system, Samuel failed to capitalize.

The veteran averaged a career-low 45 receiving yards per game and also averaged fewer than four receptions per game for the first season of his entire career. This has sparked potential trade rumors around the NFL with his contract situation allowing the Niners to free up more than $5 million in cap space if they do after June 1.

Doing so after this date would allow them to spread the $31 million plus in dead cap money across the next two years, as opposed to taking on all of it for the 2025 NFL season. This means that if they do trade him, it likely wouldn't be until the summer, but here are five teams that make sense as potential landing spots.

Deebo Samuel landing spots for 2025 NFL season

Deebo Samuel

#1 - LA Chargers

The LA Chargers impressively made a run to the NFL playoffs, despite having one of the weaker wide receiver groups in the AFC. Ladd McConkey had a breakout rookie year, but adding Samuel would give them another solid option they are currently missing.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are extremely thin at wide receiver behind George Pickens, who also had a polarizing season with several ups and downs. Their passing deficiencies were one of their biggest issues down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs, so Samuel could help them solve this.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts just barely missed out on the postseason this year, so they appear to be trending in the right direction. They already have two of the most dynamic offensive players in Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, so the versatile Samuel could be the key to unlocking their potential.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills made it back to the AFC championship game this year but were again eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen had a spectacular season by winning the NFL MVP, despite losing his top two wide receivers this past offseason. However, bringing in a star like Deebo Samuel could help them get over the hump and potentially into the Super Bowl next year.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens attempted to upgrade their wide receiver during the 2024 NFL season by adding Diontae Johnson before the trade deadline. While he failed to make an impact on their offense, they could try again with Deebo Samuel, who could also contribute to their dominant rushing attack.

