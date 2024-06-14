5 best landing spots for Alvin Kamara amid Saints holdout

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints appear to be at an impasse with the back seemingly holding out. With tension at an all-time high, there's a chance that Kamara could find himself in a new jersey soon. However, which team should he join? Here's a look at the five best fits for the running back.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons' contract troubles aside, the team no longer has Tony Pollard and needs a new star back. The 2024 version of Ezekiel Elliott doesn't inspire massive confidence in fans and with a slow offseason afoot, Jerry Jones would instantly hype his fanbase with Kamara's addition.

#4 - New York Giants

The New York Giants lost arguably the engine of their offense in Saquon Barkley this offseason. As such, the team needs a star in the backfield with Daniel Jones in what could be his de facto last shot to win over the franchise. Adding Alvin Kamara would plug the Saquon-sized hole instantly and put a winning season back on the table in 2024.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had been shored up at running back for half a decade with Josh Jacobs. However, without the star back, the backfield looks naked. Adding Alvin Kamara to help out Gardner Mineshew and Aidan O'Connell would improve their chances of competing in a division with the back-to-back champs.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow went into his injury with Joe Mixon on the roster. When Burrow returns to the gridiron in 2024, Mixon will no longer be around. To help reclaim "Burrowhead," the quarterback will need everyone, including a notable replacement for his favorite target out of the backfield.

Of course, no disrespect to Zach Moss' nearly 800 yards last season, but adding Alvin Kamara would raise the floor of the offense considerably.

#1 - Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has already established a history of bringing his former players over from New Orleans. Wil Lutz and Lil'Jordan Humphrey both spent time with Payton in Louisiana. Making a similar pull for Alvin Kamara would be Payton's biggest move yet. The two have already demonstrated an ability to work together well during the Drew Brees era so this pairing would be a slam dunk.

With Courtland Sutton's future in Denver murky and a rookie quarterback looking for any help he can get, Kamara's addition would go a long way toward raising the floor.