5 best landing spots for Brandon Aiyuk amid trade rumors around 49ers WR feat. New England Patriots

The San Francisco 49ers are in an interesting position as they look to rebound after missing the playoffs last season. The team could shake up its roster, and one name drawing interest is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension last offseason.

Let's take a closer look at the potential landing spots for Brandon Aiyuk this offseason.

Best Brandon Aiyuk landing spots

#5: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs would be an intriguing destination, as they need a top wide receiver who can create separation. With the expected departure of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, this move would give Patrick Mahomes a reliable target for the future.

With the uncertain future of Rashee Rice as well, acquiring Aiyuk would help address one of the Chiefs' biggest offensive concerns for the coming years.

#4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals could essentially swap out Tee Higgins and replace him with Aiyuk. Pairing Ja’Marr Chase with Aiyuk would be an upgrade and potentially a more affordable option than re-signing Higgins.

This move could also make Joe Burrow’s life easier by securing a high-level No. 2 receiver. Aiyuk’s contract could allow the front office to invest in the defensive side of the ball and help the Bengals return to the postseason.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to upgrade their offense, and adding a wide receiver could be the move here. Aiyuk would immediately become their best wideout, and with tight end Brock Bowers, the team would have multiple offensive weapons to attract a veteran quarterback.

With Pete Carroll as the new head coach, the Raiders could be an appealing destination for players this offseason.

#2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have plenty of cap space and need to add talent at wide receiver. With new head coach Mike Vrabel taking over, the team must surround quarterback Drake Maye with weapons to help him develop.

Brandon Aiyuk is under contract for four more seasons, giving the Patriots a chance to build long-term chemistry and stability on offense.

#1. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made the AFC divisional round last season but still struggled in key areas. Their biggest need is at wide receiver, with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods both set to become unrestricted free agents. The team finished 21st in passing yards per game (207.4) and must improve to become a legitimate offensive threat.

Adding Brandon Aiyuk would give quarterback C.J. Stroud a young, dynamic playmaker to build around for the foreseeable future.

