5 best landing spots for Brock Purdy if 49ers QB demands trade over disgruntled contract offers 

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly far apart in contract talks. The quarterback is negotiating a mega contract extension after three years of playing on a rookie salary, but the two sides don't seem close to striking a deal.

The negotiating was supposed to be easy for all sides, but according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, "there's a significant gap between the amount of money that he wants and the amount that they put in front of him".

A trade feels unlikely, but if the 49ers quarterback gets unhappy with the situation, here's a closer look at some landing spots for Purdy should he leave Santa Clara.

5 landing spots for Brock Purdy if he demands a trade

#1. Tennessee Titans

The most obvious spot would be the Titans, who hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There's no sure-fire quarterback in this class as opposed to previous years; Miami passer Cam Ward is considered the most pro-ready, but it's no certainty that he'll be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Titans have a quarterback need, and Purdy is a consolidated above-average starter. Tennessee knows that it'd have to pay a lot of money in a new contract, but on a roster full of veterans, not everybody is content with developing a young player.

#2. New York Giants

The Giants are unhappy with Brian Daboll's leadership, but they also acknowledge that the head coach was dealt a bad hand with the quarterback position. They hope to fix this with the third overall pick in the draft.

But what if they use the pick for a veteran quarterback? If the Giants could pull up a package to acquire Purdy, they would finally have a good quarterback for Daboll to prove himself. If they fail to compete once again, firing the coach will be an easy decision.

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are expected to be active in free agency with a veteran quarterback, but it would be a bad decision not to call John Lynch and ask whether there was any possibility of completing a deal for the quarterback. The worst case scenario is a 'no'.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season, and they have struggled to fix the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired. The problem is they don't have a top 10 pick, so their package would have to be larger.

#4. New York Jets

The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL, not making the postseason since 2010. The primary reason is a lack of consistency at the quarterback position – they hoped to fix it with Aaron Rodgers, but the trade was a disaster.

Although they signed Justin Fields, they know that this is a big risk and competition is needed. Fields has been relegated to backup in 2024, and he has not established himself in the league. Purdy is a consolidated player who can elevate a roster and help New York play meaningful football in January for the first time in more than a decade.

#5. Indianapolis Colts

Signing Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson does not inspire confidence for Colts fans, who have suffered with their quarterbacks since Andrew Luck abruptly retired in 2019. Brock Purdy could be the guy they need.

Under pressure to fix the most important position in the game, Chris Ballard would be smart to explore the possibility. He would certainly earn something in return for Anthony Richardson – even sending him to San Francisco as part of the package could help.

Which team do you think would be a good fit for Brock Purdy if he leaves the San Francisco 49ers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

