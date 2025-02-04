5 best landing spots for Cooper Kupp as Rams look to trade superstar WR ft. New England Patriots

Cooper Kupp does not want to leave the Los Angeles Rams, but that decision is not up to him. On Monday, the Super Bowl LVI MVP wrote on his social media:

Should a trade partner be found, then they can be expected to shoulder the remaining $20 million of his base salary, plus $5 million of his roster bonus (the Rams will shoulder the remaining $2.5 million). And there are a bevy of teams who will have the cap situation to allow it. Here are the top five contenders.

5 best landing spots for Cooper Kupp as Rams look to trade star WR

#5 - Houston Texans

Even if they lose Stefon Diggs in free agency after March, the Houston Texans still have some fantastic receiving threats around C.J. Stroud in Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz. However, adding another dominator will not hurt, especially as they try to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time in their existence.

Cooper Kupp has a verifiable history of being a dominator. Injuries have significantly limited his availability and ability, but he is a big-play machine when healthy.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

When Brandin Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, he was expected to become CeeDee Lamb's new sidekick after Amari Cooper left for the Cleveland Browns. Instead, he has largely failed to fulfill that expectation and may be traded again or even cut.

The team already has some young guns like Jalen Tolbert, but given Jerry Jones' win-now mindset. he will probably want another dominator onboard.

#3 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are already set at WR1 in Terry McLaurin, who has been nothing but prolific and productive ever since he entered the league in 2019. However, the rest of the receiving cast leaves much to be desired.

Jahan Dotson could have been the perfect sidekick, but he instead went to the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles for Olamide Zacchaeus, who alongside Dyami Brown could not be the necessary support. More firepower is needed, and Kupp has plenty of that.

#2 - New England Patriots

Is Drake Maye about to foment a Jayden Daneis-esque turnaround soon? He has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, who was a key component in the Tennessee Titans’ run of success with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and AJ Brown.

The likes of Tee Higgins and Tyreek Hill have been linked to potential join the young quarterback. Surely they will not whiff on a former Super Bowl MVP who also happens to be very amiable, especially given their league-best $186,639,516 cap space.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of Diontae Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are probably regretting ditching him. George Pickens has been rumored to want out, and that will leave the franchise with no star receiver – a downgrade from having Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and Art Rooney II must cast their net wide and get Kupp to join; otherwise, they could be in big trouble.

Which team do you think should look to go all in to add Cooper Kupp to its roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

