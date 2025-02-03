5 best landing spots for Zach Wilson after 1-year stint in Denver ft. San Francisco 49ers

Zach Wilson joined the Denver Broncos last offseason after a harrowing time as the New York Jets starter over the previous few seasons. However, he did not even get to be the backup as rookie quarterback Bo Nix took the starting job and led the franchise to the playoffs. Jarrett Stidham, who had previous experience working with Sean Payton in Denver, was preferred as the second choice.

He kept his head down as the third-choice quarterback but it looks likely that he might move to another team after a single year in Denver. Here are some of the teams that could be good landing spots.

Teams for Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson in 2025 NFL Season

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are running with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback and Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The former will turn 37 shortly whereas the latter is 33. There has been talk about Los Angeles looking to trade their Super Bowl winner as they plan for the future.

Zach Wilson is just 25 years old and will be a competent backup quarterback. Sean McVay's system might bring out the best in him as he looks to re-establish himself in the league similar to what another Jets reject like Sam Darnold has done under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

#4 - Detroit Lions

Hendon Hooker was the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback to begin the 2024 season. However, it was clear that Dan Campbell did not trust him, so he brought Teddy Bridgewater out of retirement to become Jared Goff's replacement. Even with the loss of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the NFC North franchise is expected to be in contention for the playoffs in the 2025 season.

Having an insurance policy behind their starting quarterback is a must and any competition with Bridgewater will only elevate the situation there. Zach Wilson could be a good option for the Lions to have.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers made it to the playoffs this year, but Justin Herbert struggled in the playoffs, as they lost to the Texans in the Wild Card round. It was a disappointing end to an otherwise good season. The team also lacks a competent backup behind its starting quarterback, with Easton Stick flatteringly deceiving when he has had the opportunity.

Zach Wilson might be a good answer here because he has experience facing AFC West franchises, having spent this year with the Broncos. Bringing him into the building might give Los Angeles better depth on their roster.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season but did not even make the playoffs. Brock Purdy struggled in his third season after two superlative years and the options behind him are not that great. Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen have not convinced and they need a second-string quarterback who can take the reins if their presumptive starter is injured or struggling.

Zach Wilson could be the right fit here. His move to San Francisco will also reunite him with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who is now the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Working with Kyle Shanahan could also be beneficial for his development as a player as he seeks to find a pathway back into the league. he will be aware that this is the path that worked for Sam Darnold too.

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have their starting quarterback of the future. The only issue is that it is Michael Penix Jr. He was not supposed to be ready yet. He was expected to be the backup for a couple of seasons and learn from Kirk Cousins. However, the veteran's woeful form to end 2024 meant he was thrust into the limelight, and the former Vikings quarterback could be looking for a new team.

This means that Atlanta would probably need a backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Zach Wilson has starting experience in the league and it might be a good fit for the franchise. It will also help the player as he will move from being a third-stringer to a bonafide backup.

