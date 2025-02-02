NFL Insider opens door to possible Matthew Stafford trade amid Rams QB's uncertain future in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams made it clear after the end of the season about wanting a quick decision from their star quarterback about his future. Matthew Stafford took his time and eventually made his decision on Thursday to return for one more season. But uncertainty looms on whether if his 2025 season will be with the Rams or any other team.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero was a guest on Friday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show. When asked about the possiblity of a potential Matthew Stafford trade in 2025, Pelissero did not rule out the option, while stating that the first priority would be for Stafford to remain a Ram.

"I'd certainly say anything's possible," Pelissero said. "I believe that the intention on all sides is for Matthew Stafford to be a Ram, but he's not playing for the numbers that's on the books right now and with the number of other teams that are all going to be looking to solidify their quarterback situations as soon as possible."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, Stafford was unhappy with his contract situation, which dragged on until the training camp. The Rams eventually moved up his guarantees so that he would receive them in 2024 while putting his future with the franchise in doubt.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pelissero added:

"The next step in this is for his agent, Jimmy Sexton and the Rams to figure out what is a new contract for Matthew Stafford look like. Is it a multi year commitment? Is it a one year commitment?"

Tom Pelissero believes Rams will be receiving calls for Matthew Stafford ASAP

Pelissero further explained on the same show that because a large number of teams will be looking to solidify their quarterback situation, they will not be waiting until the draft weekend or the start of free agency to enquire the Los Angeles Rams about Matthew Stafford's availability.

"I would imagine that any calls the Rams are getting are going to be coming in the relatively near future here in the in the coming weeks, while they're simultaneously figuring out what does a contract look like for a quarterback who won a Super Bowl in his first year in LA and down the stretch of this season looked a lot like the Matthew Stafford, who's been one of the top QBs in the league for all these years."

Entering the offseaon, Stafford has a cap hit of $50 million. According to Over the Cap, if the Rams cut him in a post-June 1 designation, they'll free up $23 million in cap space. If Stafford is traded post-June 1, it'll create $27 million in cap savings.

Currently, Stafford's cap hit is insupportable for the Rams, which has sparked all the questions and debate about his future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.