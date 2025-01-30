5 best landing spots for Matthew Stafford in 2025 with Rams future up in the air ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

Matthew Stafford's time with the Rams has been an unqualified success since he left the Lions. In his first year in Los Angeles, he won the Super Bowl, and he has followed that up with a couple more playoff appearances. The only blip was their championship defense year when they failed to make the postseason.

However, Matthew Stafford will turn 37 next month and the Rams might want to move on from their aging star. The quarterback himself will be pondering his future and if he were to move, here are five spots that he should consider.

Top landing spots for Rams' QB Matthew Stafford

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have hired a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and are looking to bounce back in an AFC West Division that sent three teams to the playoffs this year, with Las Vegas being the only exception. Their biggest problem was at the quarterback position, with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder not showing enough together to make a starting claim.

The upcoming NFL Draft class is not considered the deepest in the quarterback position and that puts them in a bind. They have the second-most salary cap space projected in 2025 and, therefore, could choose to sign a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford. The current Rams' starter will also have the best tight end in the league to throw to with Brock Bowers showing his ability in his rookie year by breaking longstanding records.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans came into this season looking to get back into the playoffs but they struggled with Will Levis as their starting quarterback. Mason Rudolph did not suggest enough when he got the opportunity that he could be a long-time starter either.

Bringing in Matthew Stafford could be a prudent course of action for the AFC South franchise. They could use that time to see if Will Levis can learn behind a veteran and become confident enough to become a starter in the future. If not, they can use future drafts to pick a replacement who can become an apprentice behind the Super Bowl winner.

They also have the first pick in the current draft, and if they are unsure about this class's durability in the league, they can bring in a top offensive weapon to help whoever gets the starting nod instead of wasting it on a quarterback selection.

#3 - New York Giants

The Giants are another team that needs a new starting quarterback. Seeing Saquon Barkley in the Super Bowl this year in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles will be a painful reminder for the franchise that let the running back go and signed Daniel Jones to a long-term contract instead. That did not work and the quarterback left midway through the 2024 season.

Matthew Stafford would be a veteran option to come in and steady the ship. Unlike the two AFC teams mentioned above, staying in the NFC will also allow the Rams' quarterback the opportunity to avoid the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow in the playoffs, as he looks to further burnish his legacy. Malik Nabers is also an enticing offensive weapon that can lull the Los Angeles star to New York.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a sterling regular season before falling apart in the playoffs. Matthew Stafford's Rams were the ones who sent Minnesota packing. Sam Darnold had a great year but struggled in clutch moments in the final game of the season when the top spot in the conference was on the line, and again in the Wild Card round.

Kevin O'Connell has now seen both Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold struggle in crunch postseason games. The head coach could decide that having players like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on offense, along with his play-calling, means that their Super Bowl window is now. He was Los Angeles' offensive coordinator when Matthew Stafford lifted the Super Bowl and the quarterback could relish teaming up with him again for one last hurrah.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers started the 2024 season with Justin Fields as their starter. However, it looked like Mike Tomlin was never fully convinced with him and named Russell Wilson as their primary quarterback when the former Seahawks' star returned from injury. He started well but faded badly towards the end of the season, losing the AFC North top spot to the Baltimore Ravens before getting knocked out by their divisional rivals in the Wild Card round.

The Pittsburgh head coach knows he needs to win in the postseason to cement his legacy in the city. He needs a quarterback with a big arm like he had when Ben Roethlisberger was the starter for the franchise. Matthew Stafford could be the one to break the malaise and re-establish the Steelers, at least in the short term, as genuine contenders. He could also become a valuable mentor for Fields, who can then take over in the future.

