The modern NFL is a wide receivers league. This past NFL Draft, coupled with the recent extensions being signed in free agency, proves this to be a stone cold fact.

This season, five wide receivers were taken with the top 20 picks in the first round. Beginning with USC's Drake London's selection by the Falcons at No. 8 and concluding with Arkansas' Treylon Burks at No. 18 to the Titans. This is a common draft era record (since 1967) according to NFL.com's research team.

Elsewhere, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and D.J. Moore have signed on the dotted line for big money this offseason. There's been a seismic shift in the importance of the wide receiver position.

Throughout history, there's always been late-round steals to be had at the position. Here are the 5 best late-round wide receivers selected in NFL Draft history:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action against the Minnesota Vikings

5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2018 NFL Draft fifth round pick (174)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs. The transition from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes shouldn't prove too difficult, but it's unclear how much of a target he will be in his second NFL home.

During his time at Green Bay, he amassed 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 10 of his career touchdowns on the road.

Valdes-Scantling is taking to the 'great beyond' with a new pass-thrower. If he hits the ground running in Kansas City, he could well move up the list.

Stevie Johnson in action for the Buffalo Bills

4. Stevie Johnson, 2008 NFL Draft seventh-round pick (224)

Drafted by the Buffalo BIlls in 2008, he had rookie and sophomore seasons to forget before becoming a contributor during his third season.

He caught 10 touchdowns in 2010 and had his first of three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His career tailed off after 2012, and he finished his career playing a small role for the San Francsico 49ers and the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers have since moved to Los Angeles.

Even still, Johnson was a late-round pick to remember due to that three-year stretch in Buffalo. Johnson recorded 4,764 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career.

T.J Houshmandzadeh in action for the Cincinnati Bengals

3. T.J. Houshmandzadeh, 2001 NFL Draft seventh-round pick (204)

The Cincinnati Bengals probably didn't realize what they were getting when they took a late-round chance on T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2001.

Houshmandzadeh wreaked havoc in 2007. That season, the longtime Bengals wideout sidekick went over 100 receptions and had a double-digit touchdown total.

Houshmandzadeh recorded 7,237 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns during his career.

Stefon Diggs in action for the Buffalo Bills

2.Stefon Diggs, 2015 NFL Draft fifth-round pick (146)

Stefon Diggs was mentioned earlier as a wideout who hit the jackpot this offseason. Per Buffalo Rumblings, Diggs had four years and $96 million added to the $25 million he already possessed in the final two years of his contract. The result? A six-year contract sporting an average annual salary of around $21 million.

Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and has had his fair share of quarterbacks since 2015. He had Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and Kirk Cousins under center at the Vikings before pairing with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

So far, he has 7,383 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns. Diggs has the chance to establish himself as the best late-round wide receiver in the history of the league.

Marques Colston in action for the New Orleans Saints

1. Marques Colston, 2006 NFL Draft seventh-round pick (252)

Marques Colston was a weapon for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints for a decade.

Colston scored double-digit touchdowns in two different years during his 10-season stint in the 'Big Easy'. The Saints wideout caught three quarters of the passes thrown at him during the 2011 season.

Winning a Super Bowl championship in New Orleans, Colston's legacy is secured as a one-franchise player, something the NFL doesn't often see in a ten-year veteran. Colston recorded 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns over the course of his career with the Saints,

Edited by John Maxwell