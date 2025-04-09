5 best LBs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL draft feat. Isaiah Simmons 

The 2025 NFL draft, which begins in Green Bay on April 24, has taken center stage since the heavy business of free agency has ended. Many of the best free agents this offseason have either re-signed with their teams or found new homes, but several veteran players are still unsigned.

Here's a closer look at the top five linebackers still unsigned and available in free agency.

NFL Free Agent Rankings: Linebackers

#1. Isaiah Simmons

NFL teams looking to add a linebacker in free agency can still bring in Isaiah Simmons, who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Simmons spent the last two years with the New York Giants after being traded to the team on the back of three unimpressive seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Given that he is still an athletic player at age 26, Simmons may still be useful to a team that takes a chance on him, even though he may never reach his pre-draft potential at this point in his NFL career. Additionally, he is a versatile defensive player; during his NFL career, he has played as an inside linebacker, nickel, wide cornerback, edge, and free safety.

#2. Kyzir White

Kyzir White played a key role in the Arizona Cardinals' defense in 2023 and 2024. He recorded 137 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and eight quarterback hits in 17 starts last season, making it one of his best in the NFL.

At the age of 28, White's leadership abilities and production could still make him a valuable member of any franchise.

#3. C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley only made four appearances for the New York Jets in 2024 due to a cracked disk in his neck. He was subsequently cut by the team when free agency rolled in early in March.

Mosley, who is currently 33, may still positively impact the linebacker unit of several teams in the league on a short-term contract. He can still earn another opportunity in the league on a reasonably-priced contract that is full of incentives.

#4. Eric Kendricks

At 33, Eric Kendricks has lost some of his athleticism, but his keen instinct remains intact. Additionally, his influence with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 demonstrated that he is still capable of leading a defense.

#5. Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions cut Jalen Reeves-Maybin at the beginning of the new league year, freeing up nearly $2 million in cap space.

The Reeves-Maybin was the Lions' special teams captain in 2024 and consistently made a big contribution on the field while playing for Detroit. He finished with 14 tackles and one forced fumble last season, but he also missed seven games due to a neck ailment.

