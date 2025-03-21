5 best linebackers still available in 2025 Free Agency feat. Kyzir White

Since many teams in the league have already completed the majority of their business in free agency, the free agency market is not as bubbly as it was when the legal tampering period started on March 10.

There are still talented players available in the open market this year, even though many of the top players who originally entered free agency have already signed with other teams.

Here, we will take a look at the best linebackers that are still unsigned in free agency.

Top five linebackers still available in free agency

1) Isaiah Simmons

New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons - Source: Getty

Isaiah Simmons, a No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is still available to NFL teams who want to bring in a linebacker in free agency.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round, Simmons was dealt after just three seasons to the New York Giants, where he spent the last two years.

One may argue that Simmons may never fulfill his pre-draft potential at this stage of his NFL career. But at age 26, he can still be valuable to a team that gambles on him, especially considering that he hasn't lost his athleticism.

Simmons also offers versatility; in his NFL career, he has slotted in as a free safety, nickel and wide cornerback, edge, and inside linebacker.

2) Kyzir White

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White - Source: Getty

The Arizona Cardinals have had a busy free agency to date, but they have failed to re-sign linebacker Kyzir White, who has been a vital member of the team for the last two seasons.

White recorded 137 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, a fumble recovery, and eight quarterback hits in 17 starts in 2024, capping one of his best seasons in the NFL.

His productivity and leadership skills would still make him a good addition to any team in the league at the age of 28.

3) C.J. Mosley

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley - Source: Imagn

When the New York Jets cut C.J. Mosley earlier this month, he instantly rose to the top of the linebacker market in free agency.

Mosley has made it clear that he is not currently considering retiring, despite having only played four games in the 2024 season because of a herniated disk in his neck. Even at 33, he still can significantly improve the linebacker unit of several teams in the league on a short-term contract.

Mosley still deserves another chance in the league on a reasonably inexpensive, incentive-heavy contract.

4) Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

At 33 years old, Eric Kendricks is no longer the player he used to be, but he still has his sharp instincts. Also, he's coming off a 2024 season, where he served as the leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Kendricks can still offer value in free agency if signed by a team with a strong defensive line, making it possible for him to move effectively at the second level.

5) E.J. Speed

E.J. Speed of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

E.J. Speed is still a free agent after setting a new career-best record with 142 tackles and five passes defensed in 2024 while playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Speed has been on the rise for two straight seasons now as he also notched 102 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four pass breakups in 2023.

Speed is probably searching for another opportunity to start, and while many teams may not be able to guarantee him that, he can still be a useful depth option in the NFL.

