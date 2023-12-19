5 best ManningCast moments from Week 15 Monday Night Football

The ManningCast is over... at least for now.

As the 2023-24 regular season nears its end, so too will Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate feed of Monday Night Football. Its last airing for the time being covered the Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game and featured the following guests:

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

Houston Texans backup quarterback Case Keenum

ESPN host (and very passionate Seahawks fan) Mina Kimes

Before the ManningCast hibernates ahead of a Wild Card return next month, here are the top moments from Week 15:

#5) Peyton Manning's New Year's resolution: No more "butt cheeks"

Peyton Manning tells jokes at the 57th CMA Awards

As said numerous times before, Peyton Manning is a certified humorist. When he was not embarrassing opposing defenses with touchdown pass after touchdown pass, he was embarrassing his teammates with prank after prank.

In retirement, he has become fond of cracking jokes, especially when covering Monday Night Football, where he has developed a penchant for mentioning "butt cheeks" or some variation whenever he can.

He has promised to stop doing so, though:

#4) Case Keenum's fill-in stint for Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was supposed to be the second guest of 2023's last ManningCast

A last-minute conflict prevented Kevin Hart (a self-professed Eagles fan) from appearing on the show, so the Manning brothers had to scramble for a replacement: Case Keenum.

After a joke aimed at the comedian's height, the man responsible for the Minneapolis Miracle then proceeded with the segment as though he were the absent guest, answering questions from Eli Manning.

#3) Adam Schefter gets a shoutout

ESPN's Adam Schefter at the Annual Charity Day Hosted by GFI Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Adam Schefter is one of the most famous insiders in the history of both ESPN and the NFL, getting the scoop on major player transactions and being the first to break them.

Peyton Manning and Christian McCaffrey know this uncanny ability very well. Schefter was the first to learn that the Colts were cutting their quarterback in 2011, and as the running back revealed, he knew he was getting traded from the Carolina Panthers before the news broke:

#2) Mina Kimes' Seahawks fandom

Mina Kimes - the biggest Seattle Seahawks fan

If the Seahawks are involved, then Mina Kimes has to be in it.

The ESPN presenter joined the Mannings in watching her favorite team play. During the broadcast, they mentioned all sorts of things, including her drawing skills, her wedding and her dog.

One particular highlight was when they showed an image of her wearing a Seahawks helmet with her wedding gown, redefining the term "married to the job":

#1) Cheese Balls

Christian McCaffrey scores v Arizona Cardinals

Back on the subject of Christian McCaffrey, he, as a dual-threat running back, needs to keep himself in peak physical condition. That means intensely working out/exercising and studiously analyzing and monitoring what food he can and cannot eat.

That did not stop him and Eli Manning from breaking out a huge serving of cheese balls before their segment got underway. After all, athletes need a cheat day...

