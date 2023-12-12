Peyton Manning surely loves his humor. When he was not embarrassing opposing defenses with touchdown passes, he was embarrassing his teammates with pranks. He also loved, and still loves, cracking jokes.

That humor has bled into the ManningCast, the alternate Monday Night Football commentary feed he and his younger brother Eli host on ESPN2.

On the latest episode, they were on double duty, covering both the New York Giants-Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans games. While the latter game was airing, the Hall of Famer decided to discuss buttocks with comedian Nate Bargatze:

Everyone mostly burst into rapturous enjoyment, with one tweeting:

"I can't believe people don't find these guys entertaining. This is gold!"

A history of Peyton Manning discussing buttocks on the ManningCast

This is not the first time Peyton Manning has discussed players' body parts on the ManningCast.

Two months ago, he and Eli were on hand to call the New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks game. After Daniel Jones failed to do a "tush push" on fourth-and-one, the Hall of Famer could not but help but say:

"That guard's gotta get his hand more on the butt. He's gotta get it up in there a little more. He's not pushing hard enough. ... He's gotta have his hand on the butt and then go. ... You've gotta push the right butt cheek specifically."

Some moments later, Kenneth Walker had a receiving touchdown despite having been tackled. Manning mentioned "butt cheeks" again in the context of of whether the running back had touched the ground with a part other than his feet:

"All we're talking about is butt cheeks the rest of the game. It's having a huge impact on this game."

Eventually, not even guest Will Ferrell was immune to such references and jokes.

New York Giants impressing Peyton Manning’s brother Eli vs Green Bay Packers on ManningCast

Meanwhile, Eli Manning is possibly elated at how his team is playing against the Green Bay Packers.

Saquon Barkley has made his presence felt in the game, rushing twice for six. Tommy DeVito has also been stellar, throwing a touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins near the end of the third quarter.

And on defense, Jason Pinnock has already picked off Jordan Love - shortly after the Giants lost possession on downs. Four players have also shared two sacks - the last of which forced the Packers into a missed field goal attempt by rookie Anders Carlson.