5 best midseason moves in the NFL that worked wonders

Midseason moves do not always work out in the NFL. They are littered with failures when a desperate general manager pushes for that missing piece of jigsaw that they believe will turn their team into contenders. Whether it's John Hadl moving from the Rams to the Packers or Roy Williams from the Lions to the Cowboys, many a time midseason moves don't end well. But there are those midseason moves that work wonders and we look at some of the very best which were the very best.

NFL midseason moves that turned out great

#5 - Eric Dickerson, RB, Los Angeles Rams to Indianapolis Colts, 1987

Erick Dickerson had 6,959 yards in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and asked for a bigger contract. The new offer the Rams tabled was only for 975,000 USD and Eric Dickerson did not fancy playing for them. The Rams ended up trading him to the Indianapolis Colts.

The midseason move represented a coup for the Colts as they struggled before his arrival. Dickerson's arrival on Halloween day instead became a scary prospect for their division rivals. Dickerson gained 1,011 yards for the Colts as they won the AFC East with a record of 9-6.

#4 - Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders to Dallas Cowboys, 2018

Once Jon Gruden came in for his second stint with the Raiders, he made some big calls and got rid of some big names. Whether they worked out well for the Raiders is a matter of opinion, but we don't think so. Trading Khalil Mack at his peak before the regular season began in 2018 was bad enough.

But he followed it through with the midseason move of Amari Cooper on October 22, 2018 to the Dallas Cowboys. After his arrival, the Dallas Cowboys were rampant. They won seven out of their last nine games and finished top of the NFC East.

In the Wild Card Round, he had 7 catches for 106 yards as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks. In the Divisional Round, even though he scored a touchdown, they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. In total, during the 2018 season, Amari Cooper had 75 receptions, 1,005 yards, and seven touchdowns. Amari Cooper has been an integral part of the Cowboys' recent successes and was named to the Pro-Bowl in both 2018 and 2019.

