5 new quarterback-wide receiver combinations to watch in 2021

One of the most important connections on the football field is between quarterback and wide receiver.

There are a lot of fresh new faces heading into the 2021 season. Teams are experiencing an influx of new free agents signed in the offseason and rookies to accompany them.

The new wave of play relies heavily on quarterbacks who can stretch the field with their new wide receiver acquisitions. The pass-heavy wave of things has led to some exciting pairings that include veterans and rookies. Here's a look at the five best new quarterback-wide receiver combinations.

Which wide receivers and quarterbacks are reuniting?

#1. Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

Everyone loves reunions, fans especially. Some rookie wide receivers are entering the league with a unique opportunity to play again with quarterbacks who have been instrumental in getting them drafted. Much like Jaylen Waddle, now playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will now be reunited with his former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has already been turning heads during training camp and preseason, often getting the designation that he may be just as good as Tyreek Hill. That is some high praise. It will be exciting to see this duo connect on the deep ball.

#2. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals

Much like the combo of Tua and Waddle, Joe Burrow is set to reunite with his go-to man from LSU, Ja'Marr Chase. Unfortunately, Chase has dealt with some drop issues during the preseason, but nothing that can't be altered or dealt with before Week 1 begins for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2020 season prematurely. Now that Burrow has Chase to handle the pass-catching side of things, expect to see some fireworks from the duo. Chase and Burrow connected for 23 TDs while at LSU. Burrow also posted a 95.5 passer rating when throwing the ball to Chase.

#3. Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb – Green Bay Packers

This connection isn't necessarily new, but there is a new dynamic happening with the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is entering the 2021 season with a chip on his shoulder and a probable exit. Rodgers specifically requested that Randall Cobb be traded for, and that's exactly what happened.

If this is to be the final season with Rodgers and Green Bay, there could be a lot more heat behind his passes and more TDs heading Cobb's way.

Some new pairings to watch

#4. Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor – New England Patriots

Mac Jones winning the starting quarterback position for the New England Patriots means that Coach Belichick sees something in the rookie that not everyone may currently see. And with that, Jones will now be able to throw to veteran Nelson Agholor. Agholor was signed in the offseason and should help solidify this wide receiver room. Agholor had a respectable season pulling in 896 yards with 8 TDs.

#5. Sam Darnold and D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers should be excited about signing quarterback Sam Darnold. The change of scenery could benefit the 4th year quarterback. Darnold is inheriting a chance to throw to D.J. Moore, who has had back to back 1000 yard seasons. Darnold and Moore could see some great production together. Moore's 2020 campaign ended with 1,193 yards with 4 TDs. This combination should definitely see a rise in output for the 2021 season.

