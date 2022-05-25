5 best defensive rookies in NFL History

When we see the best collegiate athletes join the NFL following the draft, we often look for players who play glamorous positions, such as quarterback or wide receiver, as they're the ones who we will see most often in game highlights or with Scott Hanson on NFL Redzone!

However, many of the league's best teams are built on great defense and defensive players, some of whom light up the league as soon as they reach the pros. Here are five of the best defensive rookies of all time.

Five best NFL defensive rookies of all-time

#5 - Darius Leonard

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

Eyebrows were raised by fans across the league when the Indianapolis Colts decided to use their second-round pick in 2018 on linebacker Darius Leonard out of South Carolina, an FCS school. A publication even claimed it was one of the worst picks in that year's draft, but they couldn't have been more wrong.

Leonard led the league in tackles with 163 and added seven sacks, despite missing a game. He was voted first-team All-Pro in 2018 and took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

PFF @PFF As a rookie, Darius Leonard's season was spectacular As a rookie, Darius Leonard's season was spectacular https://t.co/k89jtpX0qa

#4 - Micah Parsons

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 draft, Micah Parsons took the league by storm. The linebacker became an immediate lynchpin of the Cowboys defense, putting up ridiculous stats for a rookie.

Parsons had 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 TFLs, and 30 quarterback hits as the Penn State alumnus was voted first-team All-Pro and won the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

#3 - Richard "Night Train" Lane

Pro Football Hall of Famer Night Train Lane

Dick' Night Train' Lane was undrafted in 1952 before being picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. The cornerback immediately became one of the best defensive backs in football. Lane had an incredible 14 interceptions in just 12 games, a record which still stands to this day and will likely never be broken.

Lane even returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns and was an obvious choice for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

#2 - Jevon Kearse

Jevon Kearse of the Tennessee Titans

Jevon Kearse still holds the rookie sack record, with 14.5, which he made during his debut campaign with the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Kearse's impact was immediate in Tennessee. He helped his side make their first-ever Super Bowl and forced a ridiculous eight fumbles during the regular season.

Kearse would have a sack on Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXIV, where the Titans narrowly lost to the St. Louis Rams. However, Kearse's efforts were rewarded as he would make first-team All-Pro and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

#1 - Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor with the New York Giants

We have never seen a rookie make an impact on the NFL like Lawrence Taylor did when the New York Giants drafted him second overall in 1981. LT took the league by storm as the outside linebacker destroyed running backs and tight ends in his path, registering 9.5 sacks unofficially (sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982).

Taylor helped the Giants go from the 27th-ranked defense to third in his rookie year and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. He took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, was named first-team All-Pro, and was named to the first of his 10 successive Pro Bowls.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Over the past 40 years, only four players even have received a vote for both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year: Lawrence Taylor, Ronnie Lott, Jevon Kearse and Patrick Willis. Micah Parsons set to join the list. Over the past 40 years, only four players even have received a vote for both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year: Lawrence Taylor, Ronnie Lott, Jevon Kearse and Patrick Willis. Micah Parsons set to join the list. https://t.co/qdkkYFwjhP

