5 best players eligible for Hall of Fame induction in 2026 feat. Drew Brees

The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set, with two defenders, Allen (cornerback Eric and defensive end Jared), 2024's most shocking first-ballot snub in tight end Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe's elder brother Sterling getting the call.

However, 2026 promises to be a very stacked pool. Apart from the 2025 first-ballot nominees like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and long-tenured kicker Adam Vinatieri, these players are joining the shortlist for the first time:

That's an extensive list, but these are the best of the crop.

5) Thomas Davis

The only non-offensive player on this list, Thomas Davis is one of the most inspiring tales of perseverance in sports. Drafted in 2005 by the Carolina Panthers out of Georgia, he began the worst stretch of his career in 2009 when he tore his ACL - which happened again in 2010 and 2011, limiting him to just nine games.

However, he persevered and soon had the best stretch of his career - three straight NFC South titles and Pro Bowls and an All-Pro and Super Bowl appearance, eventually leaving Charlotte as the franchise's all-time tackling leader.

4) Frank Gore

When Frank Gore retired after the 2020 season, he did so as one of the most durable running backs in NFL history, having played a record 241 games. The man seemingly refused to age, continuing to be capable of strong performances well into his 30s.

He was a critical component of the San Francisco 49ers' 2010s return to contention after an extented time in the doldrums, and holds the franchise's all-time rushing yards record.

3) Jason Witten

Jason Witten is the iron man of the tight end position, having played a record 235 straight games and started 179 of them.

As Tony Romo's longest-serving aerial target, he also has more receptions and receiving yards than anyone who donned the Dallas Cowboys' iconic jersey - more than even great wide receivers like Michael Irvin.

2) Larry Fitzgerald

Throughout his career, Larry Fitzgerald proved himself one of the greatest players to ever catch a football - and he did so despite usually playing with at best mediocre and at worst terrible quarterbacks. He holds multiple league and franchise records, including the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single playoff run.

He was also very humble and amiable, even towards his opponents - a much-welcome and refreshing deviation from the usual "diva" stereotype of wide receivers who showboat after touchdowns, insult (or even straight-up assault) defenders, and complain about their quarterbacks (see Terrell Owens, Odell Beckham Jr., and Antonio Brown).

1) Drew Brees

Who else was going to top this list?

Drew Brees was one of the most dominant passers of his era, a savant who didn't let a lack of size (6'0", 209 lbs.) hinder him. He held multiple career records at the time of his retirement; and while Tom Brady has since surpassed most of them, he still has the highest single-season completion percentage (74.4% in 2018, at 39 years of age), most consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown (54), and most 5,000-yard seasons (five).

He also had a very endearing character, being the New Orleans Saints' messiah after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina - a distinction that was solidified when he led them to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was adjudged its MVP.

