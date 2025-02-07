  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 best players eligible for Hall of Fame induction in 2026 feat. Drew Brees

5 best players eligible for Hall of Fame induction in 2026 feat. Drew Brees

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 11:00 GMT
NFL: NOV 01 Saints at Bears - Source: Getty
NFL: NOV 01 Saints at Bears - Source: Getty

The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set, with two defenders, Allen (cornerback Eric and defensive end Jared), 2024's most shocking first-ballot snub in tight end Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe's elder brother Sterling getting the call.

However, 2026 promises to be a very stacked pool. Apart from the 2025 first-ballot nominees like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and long-tenured kicker Adam Vinatieri, these players are joining the shortlist for the first time:

also-read-trending Trending

That's an extensive list, but these are the best of the crop.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5) Thomas Davis

Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

The only non-offensive player on this list, Thomas Davis is one of the most inspiring tales of perseverance in sports. Drafted in 2005 by the Carolina Panthers out of Georgia, he began the worst stretch of his career in 2009 when he tore his ACL - which happened again in 2010 and 2011, limiting him to just nine games.

However, he persevered and soon had the best stretch of his career - three straight NFC South titles and Pro Bowls and an All-Pro and Super Bowl appearance, eventually leaving Charlotte as the franchise's all-time tackling leader.

4) Frank Gore

Chargers v 49ers - Source: Getty
Chargers v 49ers - Source: Getty

When Frank Gore retired after the 2020 season, he did so as one of the most durable running backs in NFL history, having played a record 241 games. The man seemingly refused to age, continuing to be capable of strong performances well into his 30s.

He was a critical component of the San Francisco 49ers' 2010s return to contention after an extented time in the doldrums, and holds the franchise's all-time rushing yards record.

3) Jason Witten

NFL: OCT 13 Cowboys at Jets - Source: Getty
NFL: OCT 13 Cowboys at Jets - Source: Getty

Jason Witten is the iron man of the tight end position, having played a record 235 straight games and started 179 of them.

As Tony Romo's longest-serving aerial target, he also has more receptions and receiving yards than anyone who donned the Dallas Cowboys' iconic jersey - more than even great wide receivers like Michael Irvin.

2) Larry Fitzgerald

Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Throughout his career, Larry Fitzgerald proved himself one of the greatest players to ever catch a football - and he did so despite usually playing with at best mediocre and at worst terrible quarterbacks. He holds multiple league and franchise records, including the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single playoff run.

He was also very humble and amiable, even towards his opponents - a much-welcome and refreshing deviation from the usual "diva" stereotype of wide receivers who showboat after touchdowns, insult (or even straight-up assault) defenders, and complain about their quarterbacks (see Terrell Owens, Odell Beckham Jr., and Antonio Brown).

1) Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Who else was going to top this list?

Drew Brees was one of the most dominant passers of his era, a savant who didn't let a lack of size (6'0", 209 lbs.) hinder him. He held multiple career records at the time of his retirement; and while Tom Brady has since surpassed most of them, he still has the highest single-season completion percentage (74.4% in 2018, at 39 years of age), most consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown (54), and most 5,000-yard seasons (five).

He also had a very endearing character, being the New Orleans Saints' messiah after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina - a distinction that was solidified when he led them to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was adjudged its MVP.

Which company has the most advertisements for the Super Bowl this year? Everything you need to know

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी