5 best players teams can sign for playoffs feat. Zach Ertz

As the NFL playoffs begin next weekend, there are many veteran free agents available for teams to sign to help their playoff runs.

While the playoffs aren't set in stone yet, nine teams have already clinched a spot in the postseason, with five from the NFC and four from the AFC.

The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams are the five teams from the NFC to clinch a spot in the playoffs. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs have punched their tickets in the postseason.

While all of the teams mentioned above have a lot of skill on their roster, each team has some flaws that they can address. To add to that, with the season nearing its end, injuries could occur at any time, and teams may want to consider these five free agents to bolster their lineups.

Five free agents teams can sign to help during their playoff runs

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The playoffs will begin next weekend on Saturday, January 13. The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. Teams may suffer injuries in the postseason or may decide to make changes to their roster during their Super Bowl runs.

Here are five free agents that can help make an impact on playoff teams:

#1: TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz was a member of the Arizona Cardinals for the last two-and-a-half seasons but was released on November 30, 2023, per his request.

He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season and was a solid tight end in his tenure with the Cardinals.

Before being released by the Cardinals this season, he had 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. The 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowler could provide depth at the tight end position.

#2: Linebacker Justin Houston

The Carolina Panthers signed Houston on August 6, 2023. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8 and was eventually placed on injured reserve. The Panthers released him on December 19, 2023.

Houston has nine tackles, a half-sack, and one pass deflection in six games for Carolina this season. Houston has 111.5 career sacks and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times. Houston, if healthy, can provide depth at the edge position.

#3: CB Marcus Peters

Unlike Ertz and Houston, cornerback Marcus Peters was released by the team. He was released following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, despite having started the previous 12 games for the Raiders.

In the 12 games played this season, Peters recorded 43 tackles, five pass breakups, and a pick-six. The three-time Pro Bowler is only 30 years old and could be a good depth piece if signed by the right team.

#4: WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry has played nine seasons in the NFL and has won five Pro Bowls. He's had three seasons where he recorded 1,000 or more yards and has nearly 8,000 receiving yards in his career.

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, he played in nine games and had 272 yards and one touchdown on 25 catches. Landry could be a potential addition to the WR position.

#5: Edge Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowler who recently played with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

In his 14th season last year, he had four sacks, one forced fumble, and 39 total tackles. The season before, he had 8.5 sacks with the Seattle Seahawks.

Dunlap has proved he can still make an impact on the field and would be a solid deep-edge rusher.