5 best plays from 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season is not over yet, but 2021 is, and now is the time to look back on the best plays that this season has seen so far. The 2021 NFL season has seen record-breaking achievements, overtime magic, quarterback genius, sheer athleticism and the release of pure emotion. We look at all the plays that have made the 2021 NFL season great and have brought a smile to our lips and lifted our spirits in the bleakest of years.

2021 NFL season: Moments to remember

#5 - Record-breaking achievement: Longest field goal (Week 3)

Justin Tucker gave us one of the most magical moments of the 2021 NFL season when he kicked the longest-ever field goal in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens were down 17-16 to the Detroit Lions with time expiring. Tucker had to kick the goal from 66 yards out. He sent the kick true and straight, and the question was whether it would have the distance. It did as it bounced off the crossbar and dropped in.

The entire backdrop also makes this a fascinating moment. Detroit fans began to celebrate as the ball hits the crossbar, only for it to turn to despair as the goal was given. On the flipside, Ravens players erupted in celebration, capturing contrasting emotions and making this a moment to remember from the 2021 NFL season.

#4 - Overtime magic: Kelce weaves in and out (Week 15)

The two divisional rivals crossed swords, and this meeting in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season was as tense as it can get. A win for the Los Angeles Chargers would have left them in charge of the AFC West, whereas the Kansas City Chiefs could pull two games clear after a victory against their rivals.

The Chargers had defeated the Chiefs earlier in the season, but Patrick Mahomes and company had found form of late. Nothing could separate the teams in normal time as they finished tied 28-28. In overtime, the game was crying out for a moment of inspiration.

Travis Kelce provided that for the Kansas City Chiefs as he caught a routine pass from Mahomes. Immediately after catching the ball, he turned inwards, making his markers miss, and when the secondary was closing in on him, he waltzed all the way to the outside for a walkoff touchdown. It gave the Chiefs, not only control of the division, but the overall top spot in the AFC as well. Few moments may be this pivotal in the 2021 NFL season.

