2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Purdue University’s Rondale Moore is one of the more intriguing players in the 2021 NFL draft.

He probably won’t be selected on day one, but could be an impactful and savvy pick by a team on Day 2 in the second or third round. He’s the type of player that teams are looking to add to their team to become more dynamic.

Let’s examine Rondale Moore’s talent and ability in this draft profile.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rondale Moore’s Profile

--Height: 5’9”

--Weight: 180 pounds

--Position: Wide Receiver

--School: Purdue

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Rondale Moore’s Receiving Stats and Career At Purdue

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Advertisement

--Receptions: 178

--Receiving Yards: 1,915

--Receiving Touchdowns: 14

Rondale Moore burst onto the scene during his freshman season with the Boilermakers in 2018. He had a tremendous season, recording 1,258 yards on a remarkable 114 catches.

Moore's signature game that year came against college football powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes. In that contest, Moore caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a force on the ground, averaging over 10 yards per carry.

As electric as his 2018 season was, Moore struggled to remain healthy for the remainder of his college football career. In his subsequent campaign in 2019, he missed the majority of the year with a knee ailment and only played in four games.

Advertisement

Last season, Moore only appeared in three games due to a shortened schedule and a lower-body injury. It was an unceremonious end to what was a very promising college football career.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Rondale Moore’s strengths

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Only a handful of receivers can catch passes, take handoffs and return kicks to the house, and Rondale Moore figures to be one of those.

It doesn’t matter where he is on the field, defenses will have to account for Moore’s presence at all times. He has the ability to make teams pay if there’s even a momentarily lapse in guarding him.

Blessed! Been chasing this dream since I was 9. pic.twitter.com/ggbrVroVXt — Rondale Moore (@moore_rondale) March 17, 2021

He’s the type of player that can be used extremely creatively by the coaching staff. Much like how the Kansas City Chiefs utilize Tyreek Hill, Moore is often seen darting across the line of scrimmage, lining up in the backfield and positioned in the slot.

Wherever Moore ends up playing in the NFL, he’s a good bet to line up in a bunch of different spots within the offensive formation.

Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Rondale Moore’s weaknesses

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

In somewhat stereotypical gadget player fashion, Moore’s size and durability will be highly scrutinized during the draft process.

The wide receiver is only 5’9” and 180 pounds. He could be in trouble if a linebacker or hard-hitting safety gets a clean shot at him in open field. Due to his height, he’s not likely to be able to contribute on the outside, except when it comes to going routes where he streaks down the field on a go-route.

Moore unfortunately was only able to play in seven combined games in his final two college seasons. His lack of availability will likely be a significant concern for NFL teams, especially with the upcoming season being lengthened to 17 regular-season games.