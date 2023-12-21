5 best QBs Falcons can target after 2023/2024 NFL season feat. Kirk Cousins

As the Atlanta Falcons continue to struggle, it's becoming more and more clear that Desmond Ridder is not the answer. Despite having a pretty strong supporting cast, they have not won as many games as they should have. With plenty of options in 2024, they may well look to replace him. If so, these five should be at the top of their list.

5 QBs the Atlanta Falcons can look to

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Packers Football

Baker Mayfield is experiencing a bit of a career renaissance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They may decide that he's their long-term answer, but if not, he'd be a great fit for the Atlanta Falcons. He's very experienced, especially in the NFC South, and the QB is proving this season that he has talent. It makes a lot of sense, as he's only 28 right now.

4) Shedeur Sanders

This is all dependent on if he does go pro, but Shedeur Sanders makes for an interesting prospect. He's very talented, but he could slide in a very deep QB class. If that slide continues into the second round, it would be a great situation for Atlanta. They can use their first pick on someone else and still land a potential franchise QB. He would play for the same franchise his iconic father did, which is just a bonus.

3) Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins could come to the Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins is older and coming off a major injury, but there's no denying that he is one of the best veteran options. If they're not going to draft anyone, this might be the plan. Cousins would excel in an offense with the Falcons' weapons, where Desmond Ridder has not. It's not a long term solution, but it's likely enough to get them to win the NFC South.

2) Drake Maye

There's chatter about Drake Maye being the first quarterback off the board, but that remains unlikely. Also unlikely but a little more possible is a brief slide. The Falcons are picking 10th right now, but if they lose out they'd have a very good shot at a top 8 pick, depending on how the other teams below them performed. Yahoo! Sports posted a mock draft that had Maye going to the Falcons, so it's not totally impossible. If he's there for them, that would be an absolute steal.

1) Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is the most likely prospect for Atlanta given their record. With 6 wins right now, they hold the number 10 overall pick. It's hard to imagine them dropping too much, especially with the playoffs theoretically in reach. That makes Penix a more realistic player for them to get. He'd be a great addition, as he is part of a very strong QB class in 2024, and he'd be a long term answer on a rookie contract that can allow them to build a team fully.