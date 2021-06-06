5 best remaining NFL free agents

This year's free agency group was highly talented, and while most of them have found new homes, there are still many talented NFL free agents available.

With most NFL teams looking for offensive talent this offseason, there are still many defensive free agents waiting to hear from franchises. When looking at the remaining free agents, there are many veterans on the list that still need to be signed.

Here is a list of the top NFL free agents that were signed this offseason:

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

John Johnson III, Cleveland Browns

Corey Davis, New York Jets

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Shaquill Griffin, Jacksonville Jaguars

Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants

Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Who are the top five remaining free agents still available this NFL off-season?

The New England Patriots were the biggest spenders this offseason, but the Cleveland Browns pulled off some impressive coups. Both teams are still looking to make improvements to their rosters heading into the 2021 season.

Here are the five best remaining free agents still available. Many teams can get these top five free agents at a discount this offseason.

#1 - Sheldon Richardson

Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals

Sheldon Richardson is the top NFL free agent still available. Richardson has played eight NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran made it to one Pro Bowl and was named the 2013 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

There was a chance of Sheldon Richardson returning to Cleveland this offseason, but those rumors have faded away. The Dallas Cowboys are the most recent team to show an interest in signing Richardson.

Sheldon Richardson is still on the free-agent market, looking for a team he can contribute to immediately. @TampaBayTre looks at 3 of the best team fits & highlights organizations that could use a player of Richardson’s talent.#FrontOffice33https://t.co/0EEI7qPpfy — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) June 1, 2021

Sheldon Richardson's NFL Career Stats

Total tackles: 461

461 Tackles for loss: 58

58 Sacks: 31

The Dallas Cowboys could use Sheldon Richardson on their front seven in 2021. It will be interesting to see where the eight-year veteran lands before the 2021-2022 NFL season.

#2 - Richard Sherman

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Richard Sherman was one of the main pieces of the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense. Sherman is still one of the best corners in the NFL and it's only a matter of time before he signs for a team.

Sherman has made it to five NFL Pro Bowls and three NFL All-Pro teams. He was selected in the Hall of Fame All-2010s team. The ten-year veteran won his first and only Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Richard Sherman's NFL Career Stats

Total tackles: 484

484 Pass deflections: 115

115 Interceptions: 36

36 Tackles for loss: 12

12 Touchdowns: 3

Richard Sherman can still defend at an elite level but hasn't heard his name in the rumor market this off-season. The Cleveland Browns are one team that has expressed interest in signing the ten-year veteran. Sherman will be on an NFL roster in 2021, but the question is who he will sign with and when.

#3 Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals v Seattle Seahawks

Geno Atkins has spent the last 11-years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Atkins saw one of the most impressive streaks come to an end during the 2020-2021 season. His ten-year sack streak ended when his season was cut short due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Geno Atkins still has a lot to prove, but his shoulder injury could scare NFL franchises away. The former Cincinnati Bengals' defensive lineman underwent surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff. According to the sports injury predictor, Geno Atkins only has an 18% chance of being injured during the 2021 season.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on RB Todd Gurley: “We have interest in Todd, we do. And we’re talking with his agent.”



He added that if a deal can be agreed to, they’d like it to get done sooner than later. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2021

Geno Atkins NFL Career Stats

Total tackles: 384

384 QB hits: 172

172 Tackles for loss: 100

100 Sacks: 75.5

Geno Atkins will be a great fit for many NFL teams for the 2021 season. Four teams could use Geno Atkins on their defensive line. The Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks are four teams that could use Geno Atkins.

It will be interesting to see if any of the four teams pursue Atkins before the season starts.

#4 Todd Gurley

Atlanta Falcons v Green Bay Packers

Todd Gurley played well for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020-2021 season. Atlanta battled from behind a lot last season, and it limited the touches that Gurley received. Todd Gurley still managed to rush for 678 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries in 2020.

Todd Gurley has played six seasons in the NFL and has led the league in rushing touchdowns twice in 2017 and 2018. When looking at Todd Gurley's stats, it's hard to believe that he's still a free agent. Gurley's four out of his six seasons have ended with double-digit rushing touchdowns performances.

Todd Gurley's NFL Career Stats

Attempts: 1,460

1,460 Rushing yards: 6,082

6,082 Rushing touchdowns: 67

67 Receptions: 243

243 Receiving yards: 2,254

2,254 Receiving touchdowns: 12

Todd Gurley met with the Detroit Lions this week but didn't agree to terms with the team. There are a couple of NFL teams that could use Gurley in their backfield in 2021. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are two teams that could use Todd Gurley in their backfield this season.

#5 Le'Veon Bell

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Le'Veon Bell isn't the same running back that he was when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since leaving Pittsburgh, Bell has played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and didn't amount to much during his time with both teams.

Although Le'Veon Bell has struggled as of late, Bell still believes he's a top-tier running back in the NFL.

Le'Veon Bell put together five outstanding seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out a season because of a contract dispute. Nonetheless, in five seasons, he rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns on 1,229 carries.

Le'Veon Bell's NFL Career Stats

Attempts: 1,556

1,556 Rushing yards: 6,453 yards

6,453 yards Rushing touchdowns: 40

40 Receptions: 394

394 Receiving yards: 3,259 yards

3,259 yards Receiving touchdowns: 8

There hasn't been much chatter around where Le'Veon Bell will sign or if there's an interested team. Outside of Le'Veon Bell getting into arguments with fans on Twitter, it's been pretty quiet. It will be interesting to see if Le'Veon Bell remains a free agent at the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

