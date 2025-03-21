5 best remaining players Commanders should target in 2025 free agency feat. Amari Cooper and more

The Washington Commanders had a phenomenal 2024-25 season. The Commanders outperformed their preseason expectations by making it all the way to the NFC championship game.

They achieved the feat by making smart moves in free agency and acing the 2024 draft. That being said, it's another free agency window and the Commanders have the chance to bolster their squad.

Hence, let's look at five top-notch players still available that the Commanders should target via free agency.

Expand Tweet

Five best remaining players Commanders should target in 2025 free agency

5. Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle

Jedrick Wills was one of the most promising offensive linemen in the league when the Cleveland Browns drafted him in 2020. Wills was fresh off earning first-team all-SEC honors with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, the former Crimson Tide standout has failed to live up to the high expectations he set after an impressive rookie season in 2020. He remains a free agent after spending the first five years of his professional football career with the Cleveland Browns.

The Commanders could bring in Jedrick Wills on a short-term prove-it deal. He could be a solid depth piece at OT, and potentially an All-Pro caliber talent if he buys into Washington's top-notch culture.

4. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs endured a tough 2024 regular season. The perennial Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ACL injury after playing just eight games with the Texans.

He's still recuperating from the injury but could be a decent depth piece at WR when he's back in action. Diggs' playoff experience could benefit the Commanders in the upcoming season.

3. Von Miller, Linebacker/Edge Rusher

Von Miller is one of the greatest defenders of his generation. The two-time Super Bowl champion will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer by the time he calls it a career.

Miller is fresh off a 6.0-sack season with the Buffalo Bills. He achieved this stat line despite being primarily a rotational part of the Bills' defense.

Miller's big-game expertise and veteran experience would be an asset to a youthful Washington Commanders team. Plus, he'll have the chance to win one more Super Bowl before riding off into the sunset.

Expand Tweet

2. Joe Noteboom, Offensive Tackle

Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle Joe Noteboom remains unsigned heading into the 2025 regular season. Noteboom was part of the Los Angeles Rams side that won Super Bowl LVI.

Noteboom could come into the Commanders' locker room and add experience to the team. Plus, he's still good enough to start games at tackle. His signing could be a decent stop-gap move pending on the Commanders drafting a game-changer at the OT position.

1. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper is arguably the most talented wide receiver still available in free agency. Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler wideout and a consummate professional.

Cooper endured one of the trickiest seasons of his career in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. However, let's not forget that the Alabama Crimson Tide product racked up four 1,000 receiving yards seasons in the previous five campaigns. Cooper would be box office catching deep passes from Jayden Daniels.

