5 best remaining players Cowboys should target in 2025 free agency

The Dallas Cowboys needed help at many critical spots when they entered free agency. They have since signed players like defensive end Payton Turner, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, guard Robert Hunt and running back JaVonte Williams on short-term contracts to meet some of these needs.

Ad

Despite all these additions, Dallas still needs to strengthen a few areas, particularly at cornerback and wide receiver. Here, we look at some of the best players the Cowboys could still target on the open market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top players the Cowboys can still sign in free agency

1) CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dallas Cowboys are in a fix at cornerback after losing Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Asante Samuel Jr., who's considered as one of the top players still available, is one who should catch their attention in free agency to address that problem.

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old Samuel has made a name for himself as a reliable starter since entering the league in 2021. His performance in coverage has been noteworthy, and if the Cowboys can bring him in, he could become a crucial member of the defense.

According to Spotrac, the former second-round pick is expected to sign a contract worth $45 million this offseason.

2) CB Mike Hilton

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a replacement to play in the nickel now that Jourdan Lewis has left, and Mike Hilton is one player they could still target to fill that hole.

Ad

Before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Hilton, 31, played his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it was during his time at Cincinnati that he established himself as one of the game's top slot cornerbacks.

Although signing Hilton would entail a significant financial investment for the Cowboys, he might represent a significant enhancement at a critical position for the team.

3) WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen of the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to get in a WR2 to complement CeeDee Lamb in offense. The WR2 must also be a quality player; he cannot be simply any regular receiver.

Ad

Keenan Allen could be a decent choice for that spot. The 32-year-old receiver still managed 744 yards and seven TDs from 70 catches in 2024, when the Chicago Bears offense was struggling. While those figures aren't very striking, they showcase Allen's continued productivity.

4) WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs of the Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Speculations regarding Stefon Diggs' potential connection with the Dallas Cowboys have persisted since his brother, Trevon Diggs, was selected by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft. Nothing has come to pass since, but this time, the rumors are becoming louder.

Ad

Diggs, 31, is still unsigned as free agency progresses, most likely as a result of unresolved issues surrounding his ACL injury, which ended a promising 2024 season with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys may be able to sign the star receiver at a bargain due to this current situation.

Apart from bolstering the Cowboys' receiving corps with CeeDee Lamb, Diggs' signing would also bring the Diggs brothers together in the same team.

5) OT Cam Robinson

Ad

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson of the Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The absence of major offensive line reinforcements by the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of free agency has come as a surprise. The offensive tackle position should be the team's priority on the O-line, even though they could still improve the right guard void left by Zack Martin's retirement.

Ad

OT Cam Robinson is among the top-ranked free agents still available going into the second week of free agency. Robinson could help enhance Dak Prescott's protection, so the Cowboys, who still have Tyler Guyton on a rookie contract, can afford to spend to bring him to Dallas in free agency.

Robinson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of the 2024 season after seven and a half years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made 17 starts in total last season and was ranked 75th in terms of run blocking and 49th in terms of pass blocking out of 141 players by PFF.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.