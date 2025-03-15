5 best remaining WRs in 2025 NFL free agency feat. Stefon Diggs

The NFL's 2025 free agency period had another major event on Friday, as the Seattle Seahawks gave Washingtonian Cooper Kupp, two days removed from his release from the Los Angeles Rams, a three-year, $45-million contract.

That is another top-tier wide receiver off the board, after Davante Adams replaced him in Inglewood and DeAndre Hopkins joined the Baltimore Ravens. But as it turns out, there are still more players awaiting the beginning of a new chapter in their respective careers.

Here's a closer look at the five most highly coveted of them still available in free agency.

5 best remaining WRs still available in 2025 free agency

#5. Diontae Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

As a Carolina Panther, Diontae Johnson was proving himself a bright spot for a rebuilding team, leading all receivers with thirty catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Then he was unceremoniously dumped onto the Baltimore Ravens and saw himself marginalized.

His subsequent antics and prior injury history may affect his value, but he should be a bargain option for a team desperate for wide receivers.

#4. Tyler Lockett

New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Tyker Lockett has one of the best career ascents in recent memory. The 2015 third-rounder out of Kansas State initially began as a returner and worked his way up the ranks, eventually becoming a primary starter in 2018 and notching the first of four straight thousand-yarders the following year.

The emergence of DK Metcalf, then Jaxon Smith-Njigba, saw his numbers diminish; but he should still prove a valuable asset to a team needing a proven commodity at the slot.

#3. Keenan Allen

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

When Keenan Allen joined the Chicago Bears in the 2024 season, he was thought to be part of a monstrous wideout corps for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams that also included DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

But after a promising start, they collapsed to a 5-12 finish, the only NFC North team with a losing record. In the aftermath, the team seems to be pivoting towards 12 personnel, with Durham Smythe playing the blocker to his former college teammate Cole Kmet's receiver.

That leaves Allen as the odd man out, so he will have to take his talents elsewhere.

#2. Stefon Diggs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Before he tore his ACL in Week 8, Stefon Diggs seemed destined to hit a thousand yards for the seventh straight time in his career. Even after the injury, he can still be expected to rebound with whoever is willing to pay him.

See Keenan Allen, who followed up a 2016 ACL tear by utterly dominating on the field in 2017.

#1. Amari Cooper

Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Amari Cooper may quite possibly be the most consistent dominator in recent memory – five Pro Bowls and a 200-yard game with three different franchises (only the legendary Terrell Owens has accomplished the latter feat). But such a reputation is not exactly the best fit for the Buffalo Bills' "Everybody Eats" mantra.

And with Josh Palmer, another wideout with no thousand-yarders to his credit, joining from Inglewood, that notion just got stronger. So he may have to try dominating elsewhere.

