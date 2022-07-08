5 best revenge games ahead of the 2022 NFL season

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, fans across the world are getting more excited by the day. The campaign kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills in two months' time.

This offseason has been one of the craziest in NFL history. Record-breaking contracts were signed on a regular basis and high-profile players were involved in blockbuster trades. Many of these players will face off against their former employers during the 2022 season. These are games that fans across the world will be waiting for with anticipation and excitement.

Here are the five best revenge games of the 2022 NFL season:

#5 - Week 10, Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

Current Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will travel to Wisconsin to face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 10. McCarthy served as Packers’ head coach from 2006 to 2018. Under his tenure, Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV.

Despite the success, his exit in 2018 was rocky. As was his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy will be fired up for this one as he takes Dallas to Lambeau field in what could be a crucial game in the NFC playoff standings.

#4 - Week 8, Carson Wentz's Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

After leaving the NFC East for a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz is back in the division, this time with the Washington Commanders. The former number two overall draft pick spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020.

The Colts took him for the 2021 campaign but then traded the quarterback to the Commanders this offseason. This left Wentz shocked and more than a little hurt. He will look to get his revenge in Week 8 when the Commanders travel to Lucas Oil Stadium.

But that's not all for Wentz, as his Washington Commanders will also face off against the Eagles twice every season going forward. He will also aim to out-duel current Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, his replacement.

#3 - Week 1, Von Miller's Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Despite spending less than a full season with the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller’s impact was massive. He was part of their Super Bowl winning team in 2022 after being traded from the Denver Broncos in late 2021.

However, the Rams decided to let him walk in free agency, and Miller went on to sign a six-year $120 million deal. He will get a chance at revenge at the earliest possible attempt, as the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, on Thursday Night Football to get the 2022 NFL season underway.

#2 - Week 1, Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

Speaking of Week 1, another blockbuster revenge game takes place that week. Russell Wilson returns to Lumin Field to face the Seattle Seahawks after he was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason.

The Seahawks received a haul in the trade, including two first-round draft picks, as well as Broncos starters Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris. Lock will likely be the starting quarterback for Seattle, so both starting quarterbacks could be out for revenge in the same game.

#1 - Week 1, Baker Mayfield's Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

The most epic revenge game of the 2022 NFL season also comes in Week 1 when Baker Mayfield gets a chance to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round draft pick after Cleveland themselves traded for Deshaun Watson to be their starter going forward.

Mayfield left the Browns on less than friendly terms after claiming he was misled by the team and they disrespected him. He fell out with the franchise and has departed with mixed memories of his time in Cleveland.

Mayfield will compete with fellow 2018 NFL draft quarterback Sam Darnold for the starting role in Carolina. Presuming he does get the nod, there will be fireworks when Cleveland comes to Charlotte to kick off the campaign.

