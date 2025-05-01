5 best undrafted free agents in Buffalo Bills history feat. Levi Wallace

The Buffalo Bills are perennial playoff contenders. The franchise has built formidable rosters via the drafts and impressive deals in the free agent market.

Ad

The 2025 NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, and the Bills have signed a couple of undrafted free agents. With that in mind, let's look at the best UDFA deals in the team's history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five best undrafted free agents in Buffalo Bills history

5. Booker Edgerson, Cornerback

Booker Edgerson went undrafted in the 1962 AFL draft. He spent his collegiate career snagging balls from the air in Western Illinois.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Edgerson was a key part of the Bills' two-time AFL-winning squad. He earned second-team All-AFL honors, was an AFL All-Star in 1965, and is enshrined on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.

Ad

4. Levi Wallace, Cornerback

Levi Wallace was not drafted in the 2018 NFL draft despite thriving with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Wallace wasn't on the market for long as he joined the Bills for the 2018 campaign.

During his time with the Bills, Wallace thrived as a starter. He proved his ability to cut it at the highest level and was rewarded with a contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remains in the league as a useful CB on playoff-chasing squads.

Ad

3. Jason Peters, Offensive Tackle

Jason Peters went from undrafted tight end to star offensive tackle in Buffalo. Peters played basketball and football at Arkansas, but went undrafted in 2004.

Peters was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bills and evolved from a blocking tight end to a starter at right tackle and then left tackle. He earned two second-team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods during his time in Buffalo.

Ad

He's since enjoyed a potential Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Fred Jackson, Running Back

Fred Jackson went undrafted in the 2003 draft. He then played indoor football for two seasons and enjoyed a stint in NFL Europe. The Bills noticed his potential and signed him ahead of the 2007 season.

Jackson proceeded to have a successful eight-season stint with the Bills. He left as the team's third-leading rusher with 5,646 rushing yards.

1. Kent Hull, Center

Kent Hall wasn't drafted by either the USFL or the NFL. Hall started for the New Jersey Generals for the first three years of his professional career.

Next up was a stellar stint with the Buffalo Bills. Hall recorded two first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods as a Bill. He was part of the Buffalo Bills' 50th Anniversary Team and has a spot on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.