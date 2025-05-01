5 Best undrafted free agents in Dallas Cowboys history feat. Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied teams in American sports, with the Jerry Jones-owned franchise enjoyijng a great spell in the 1990s, winning multiple Super Bowls.

The Cowboys have built their legacy on making smart draft moves and executing calculated free agency deals. Here's a look at the best five undrafted free agents in the franchise's illustrious history.

Five best undrafted free agents in Dallas Cowboys history

5. Mark Tuinei, left tackle

Mark Tuinei went undrafted after his collegiate football career at UCLA and Hawaii. He was a defensive lineman in college, but no team picked him in 1983.

The Dallas Cowboys took a chance on Tuinei, and the rest is history. He spent 15 seasons in Dallas, with most being as a converted offensive lineman. Tuinei earned two Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl rings.

4. Cliff Harris, safety

Cliff Harris went undrafted probably due to playing for a lesser-known collegiate program. He excelled at Ouachita Baptist University, and the Cowboys signed him.

The versatile safety went on to enjoy a stellar 10-year spell in Dallas. He earned three first-team All-Pro nods, six Pro Bowl nods, a spot on the 1970s All-Decade Team and two Super Bowl rings.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. He's one of the greatest safeties to play the game.

3. Tony Romo, quarterback

Tony Romo spent 13 distinguished seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. It's easy to forget that he entered the locker room as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois.

Romo got the most out of some of the better pass catchers of the 2000s. His offensive weapons included Terrell Owens, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten.

Romo's honors include four Pro Bowl nods and the records for most Cowboys passing yards and passing touchdowns. He may not have enjoyed the playoff success of Troy Aikman, but he left a mark on the team's decorated history.

2. Drew Pearson, wide receiver

Drew Pearson went undrafted in 1973 after playing for the University of Tulsa. Dallas saw something special in the quarterback-turned-wide receiver and brought him in.

Pearson enjoyed 11 years with the Cowboys, earning three first-team All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowl selections, a spot on the 1970s All-Decade Team and a 1978 Super Bowl ring.

Pearson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He's a precursor to the elite wideout production enjoyed by Dallas, with Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb following in his footsteps.

1. Cornell Green, cornerback

Cornell Green never got the chance to be drafted into the NFL because he played basketball during his collegiate days. He joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the 1962 season.

Green went on to become one of the greatest CBs in team history. He earned five first-team All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl ring and never missed a game in his 13-year stint in Dallas. Green's reliability made him one of the best undrafted free agents in league history.

