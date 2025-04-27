5 best undrafted WRs still available from 2025 NFL draft class feat. Bru McCoy

The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, and over 200 players were selected by NFL franchises. Some others were signed as undrafted free agents promptly.
With that in mind, let's look at a handful of wide receivers who weren't selected in the draft, who have not inked deals as undrafted free agents.
Top five best undrafted WRs still available from 2025 NFL draft class
1. Bru McCoy, Tennessee
Bru McCoy had a journeyman collegiate football career, spending time at Texas and USC before finding a home at Tennessee. McCoy thrived on the Volunteers' offense and helped the program to their first-ever playoff appearance.
However, his limitations in the speed department and limited production in college saw him go undrafted. He's still searching for a professional team following the initial UDFA wave.
2. Samuel Brown Jr., Miami
Samuel Brown Jr. spent time at West Virginia and Houston before he joined the Miami Hurricanes. The outside X pass catcher thrived with the Hurricanes and earned an All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention.
However, the speedster went undrafted in this year's draft. There were questions around his deep ball tracking ability, limitations in contested catching and as a blocker. He's still searching for a landing spot ahead of the 2025 campaign.
3. Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
Ja'Corey Brooks was initially tipped by NFL Draft Buzz to be selected in the seventh round of this year's draft. However, the draft came and went, and the Louisville Cardinals product remains unsigned.
Brooks is a vertical threat with decent yards-after-catch instincts and the ability to change gear from receiver to rusher. However, his route running could use improvement, while his decision not to run at the NFL combine might have counted against him in the long run.
4. Zakhari Franklin, Illinois
Zakhari Franklin spent six seasons playing collegiate football. He started his collegiate football career with the UTSA Roadrunners before closing it out with the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Franklin isn't an impressive prospect. He has some skills, such as quickness, tenacity and hand coordination, that should translate well to the next level.
However, the time he spent in college ultimately contributed to his undrafted status. He'll now hope for a shot as an undrafted free agent in the coming weeks.
5. Winston Wright Jr., East Carolina
ECU standout Winston Wright Jr. wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He'll be looking to sign a training camp deal ahead of the upcoming NFL regular season and potentially make the final 53-player squad.
