5 best USC Trojans players to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Caleb Williams

While the USC Trojans had a decent 8-5 record during their 2023 season, they lost five of their last seven games, most of which were against ranked opponents like Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Oregon. However, they redeemed themselves by defeating Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

They did not compete for the championship in what turned out to be their final season as a Pac-12 Conference member. However, some of their players were impressive enough to get the attention of NFL scouts and front-office executives.

While several former Trojans are eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, some are a cut above the rest.

5 best USC Trojans in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL Mock Draft Database lists 13 former USC players who declared for the 2024 draft. However, most of their top prospects, including the projected top overall pick, are on offense.

5) Tahj Washington, Wide Receiver

After transferring from the Memphis Tigers, Washington spent three seasons with the USC Trojans. In his final year under head coach Lincoln Riley, Washington had 59 receptions for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. The senior from Marshall, Texas, averaged a career-high 18 yards per catch. Draft experts project him off the board in the fifth or sixth round.

4) Brenden Rice, Wide Receiver

There’s immense pressure bestowed upon his shoulders as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s son. But he did prove he can play after earning 2023 Second Team All-Pac-12 honors. After transferring from the Colorado Buffaloes, Brenden Rice had 76 receptions for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the USC Trojans. Draft analysts see him getting selected in the fourth or fifth round.

3) MarShawn Lloyd, Running Back

Like Washington and Rice, Lloyd is also a transferee, playing two seasons with South Carolina before moving to Southern California. Lloyd had 116 carries for 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season with the USC Trojans. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry in the high-powered USC offense, which might help him get drafted in the fourth round.

2) Calen Bullock, Safety

As the only defensive player on this list, Bullock received 2023 First Team All-Pac-12 honors after finishing the season with 61 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. He played for the USC Trojans for three seasons and did not play for another team. Bullock could go off the board in the third or fourth round.

1) Caleb Williams, Quarterback

There are no surprises here because Williams is projected to be the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If that happens, the Chicago Bears will get a quarterback with impressive arm talent and outstanding pocket presence, especially when the protection collapses.

The Washington, D.C., native can make something out of nothing, especially when he has an open receiver downfield. Bears fans are in for a treat if he can replicate his Heisman Trophy-winning season (333 completions, 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns).