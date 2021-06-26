5 best websites to purchase NFL tickets

Most NFL teams are allowing full capacity crowds at their stadiums in 2021. Expect full crowds throughout the year and some all-time high turnouts as well.

However, not everyone is aware of where to purchase NFL tickets from. On that note, here's a quick guide about five websites that are ideal for purchasing NFL tickets.

#1 Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster won't show up on many lists. Most people travel to other sites for resale and to find last-minute deals on NFL tickets. However, Ticketmaster is a secure site and an official ticketing partner of the NFL.

There are tickets for resale here as well has listed handicap accessible seats and parking passes. There's a feature to select specific seats in a row, but there's no seat view option.

Ticketmaster has no limits to the number of tickets per purchase. One can buy two tickets in the upper deck and two suites in the same order too. A perk of buying tickets from Ticketmaster is that their prices don't tend to fluctuate like in other sites and the service fee is almost minimal.

#2 StubHub

StubHub is one of the largest online ticketing sites. It has a simple interactive menu and an excellent filtering system to find the best NFL tickets suiting one's needs.

There are service charges and purchase fees that are applied at checkout, but most sites have them. An option that is very popular and one that people seek out is the seat-view option. There is a stock photo from your seat looking towards the field. Keep in mind the seat view is usually for sports events only.

#3 Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is very similar to StubHub but not as popular. The layout is fairly simple, and it has a seat-view option.

The prices are a bit higher, but they tend to drop closer to the event. Like Ticketmaster, there is a ticket protection plan option for NFL tickets. Ticket resales are popular on Vivid Seats. The site is secure, but the initial high prices tend to turn people away. Nevertheless, the site is good for last-minute plans.

#4 SeatGeek

SeatGeek might be an under-the-radar gem when looking for NFL tickets. The menu is easy and simple to navigate.

The prices are competitive with Ticketmaster, and there is a seat-view option. What sets this site apart is that there's an option to view all seat prices with fees included, so there's no waiting until checkout for the final price.

SeatGeek also has a seat-rating feature to let one know if a seat is the lowest price offered, a great deal or just an average deal. Prices also tend to fluctuate throughout the year.

#5 CheapTickets

Don't let the name lead you astray. CheapTickets is a secure site for NFL tickets. Prices are about average, and the rates are cheaper than most. There's a seat-view option too.

This site is littered with ticket resales, but CheapTickets makes its name with their 150% Money Back Guarantee. One receives a 150% refund if one orders NFL tickets, but the seller doesn't send the tickets, the seller doesn't ship them in time for the event, or if the tickets turn out to be invalid. There's a 100% refund if the event is canceled and not rescheduled.

