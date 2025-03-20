5 best WRs 49ers should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Matthew Golden and more

The San Francisco 49ers had a year to forget in 2024. They went from beaten Super Bowl finalists to missing out on the playoffs. Injuries did a number on Kyle Shanahan's team last season.

The NFC powerhouse is looking to ace the upcoming draft and potentially return to Super Bowl contention. One position that the 49ers might prioritize is wide receiver, especially since they traded Deebo Samuel this offseason.

Let's look at five options San Francisco could explore in the draft.

5 best WRs 49ers should target in 2025 NFL draft

5. Isaiah Bond, Texas

The San Francisco 49ers lack a true speedster on their WR depth chart. Drafting Isaiah Bond could fix that ahead of next season.

Bond showcased his speed during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns. He might not have broken the 40-yard dash combine record, but he's still among the fastest pass-catchers in his class.

Additionally, Bond is a skilled route runner and could be an extra weapon for Brock Purdy for the foreseeable future. He should be available on day two.

4. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Luther Burden III is one of the best slot receivers in this year's class. The Missouri Tigers product is quick, shifty and versatile enough to excel at the next level.

Burden thrived in option routes at the collegiate level. There's no reason why he can't add to his existing skill set and become a top-notch weapon in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Burden would be an asset to the 49ers’ locker room and could be available early on day two.

3. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Tre Harris is one of the most skilled WRs in his draft class. Yes, his stock has taken a minor hit in recent months, but what's important is his track record at the collegiate level.

Harris' tape shows a player who proved to be a constant handful for opposing defensive backs. His route running and shiftiness are skills that should translate to the next level. Harris will likely be available in the second round.

2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is the latest product of the Ohio State WR factory. He enters the draft as one of the most experienced WRs in his class.

Egbuka is fresh off a college football national championship win. His ability to find separation and polished receiving skills will earn him loads of buzz in this year's draft. Egbuka is expected to be off the board late in the first round.

1. Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden has the foot speed and skill required to be a defensive coordinator's biggest nightmare in the NFL. The 49ers might need to draft Golden to avoid going up against him for the next decade.

Golden thrived in Texas thanks to his extensive skill set. He has the tools to be a solid WR2 from day one. Expect him off the board before the 15th pick.

