5 best WRs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. Amari Cooper and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is around the corner, and it's an opportunity for teams to load up on wide receiver talent. This year's draft has a few potential Day 1 starters and loads of possible depth chart pieces.

With that in mind, let's look at a handful of veteran WRs still on the market.

5 best WRs still available in free agency before NFL Draft

5. Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks have ended their 10-year association. Lockett will go down as a Seahawks legend after posting four 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He also thrived as a return specialist during the first half of his tenure in Seattle.

Lockett is a consummate professional and an asset to have in any locker room. Furthermore, he hasn't missed more than two games in a single season during his career. Expect him off the free agent market in the not-too-distant future.

4. Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore is one of the youngest wide receivers still available in free agency. The Ole Miss Rebels product has played for the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns in his four-year professional career.

Moore is a shifty pass catcher with solid route-running ability. He spent two years each with the Jets and Browns, but has yet to find the perfect fit for his skill set. He could be a decent pickup for a team looking for a decent backup wideout to start 2025.

3. Keenan Allen

There's no wide receiver on the open market with as many Pro Bowl appearances as Keenan Allen. The former Los Angeles Chargers star has amassed six Pro Bowl invites in his 12-year career.

Allen spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, his first season away from the Chargers. Allen proved that he's still good enough to start at the highest level, racking up 70 catches, 744 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 games catching passes from Caleb Williams. He'll likely not be a free agent for too long.

2. Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson played for three teams in 2024. He started with the Carolina Panthers, then joined the Baltimore Ravens, and still featured for the Houston Texans. However, no team opted to keep him around, and he's still available via free agency.

Before his journeyman 2024 season, Johnson spent five productive seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's likely that the player who regularly posted 700 receiving yards is still there. If he plays his cards right in 2025, he could be a potential candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

1. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 10k receiving yards club. Cooper earned Pro Bowl nods with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

However, the Alabama Crimson Tide product struggled with injuries and form in the 2024 season. On his day, he's among the best route runners in professional football. He could be an asset for a perennial postseason contender or a fringe Super Bowl aspirant in 2025

