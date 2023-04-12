The 2018 NFL draft was five years ago, which means there's been more than enough time for the players selected to establish themselves in the pros.

While players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen have become superstars since being taken back in 2018, there have been plenty of players drafted who have failed to live up to expectations.

This could be down to the organization they landed at being a total mess, or the player simply lacking the talent and dedication to last in the NFL.

2018 NFL Draft biggest busts

#5 Billy Price

Billy Price selected at the 2018 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected center Billy Price out of Ohio State 21st overall in the hope that he could anchor their offensive line for a decade.

Unfortunately, Price was never an NFL-caliber starting center as well as struggling with injuries. The Bengals declined his fifth-year option before trading him to the New York Giants and he has since bounced around the league, representing three teams in two years.

#4 Sam Darnold

Former Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold

It may be too soon to call Darnold a bust, but he's never blossomed into what you'd expect from the third-overall pick in the draft.

Darnold's career began with a pick-six, and it didn't improve much during his time with the New York Jets.

He struggled with injuries and inconsistent play during his time in New York, something which has followed him throughout his career, including a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers.

#3 Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield still has time to prove he's not a bust

Like Darnold, it may be too soon to label Baker Mayfield a bust, especially as he's been given an opportunity to become a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady's retirement.

The number one overall pick Mayfield came into a terrible Browns team and helped change the fortunes of the franchise, including a 11-5 season and a playoff win in 2020.

However, since then, his play has fallen off a cliff, as he threw nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns in 2021, before being released and signed to the Panthers for 2022. Carolina quickly released Baker before he wound up with the Los Angeles Rams before joining Tampa Bay in 2023.

#2 Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon Johnson lasted just three years with the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions drafted Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson with their second-round selection back in 2018.

However, he spent just three years with the team, never topping 650 yards in a season and totalling just eight touchdowns in his career.

Since being released after the 2020 season, Johnson has bounced around practice squads throughout the league, but has yet to suit up for another team.

#1 Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen of the Cardinals at the 2018 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals wiffed on their 2018 NFL draft first-round pick when they selected USC QB Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick. Rosen famously said "nine mistakes" were made before him, but instantly lived to regret that quote.

In his rookie year, Rosen won just three games, passing for just 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. The Cardinals saw enough after just one season as they took Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins, where he also failed to deliver, and has since spent time with the Buccaneers, San Fransico 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, He has played in just four games since 2019.

