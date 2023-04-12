5 biggest Draft busts in NFL in last 10 years

Hours go into analyzing every NFL draft prospect. Scouts, general managers and even undercover journalists are tasked with deciphering whether an option is fit enough to jump from college level to the NFL. It's all so important, as it determines whether a franchise hits a home run with a draft pick or flunks it.

However, despite the best efforts of franchises, every now and then, they select a bust with their draft picks, players who set the franchises a few seasons back on their rebuild or retool. So, without further ado, we present the last decade's five biggest draft busts:

Biggest NFL Draft busts in last ten years

If your team selected one of the players on this list, we are sorry if we bring back any unpleasant memories. Nevertheless, here they are: the five biggest busts of the last decade:

#5 Blake Bortles, QB || Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 3, 2014 Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not give up on Blake Bortles like so many NFL teams do to busts these days.

No, they stuck out with the 2014 lottery pick until he had no redemption. He started 73 games for the Jags, putting up a stat line of 103 passing touchdowns and 17,646 yards. Those are good stats if you are looking at it from the eye test metric.

However, Bortles went 24-49 as a starting quarterback, leading the league in interceptions in 2015. In fact, he threw double-digit interceptions in all five of his seasons with the Jags. That just couldn't cut it at the highest level, so he was released by the Jaguars and retired in 2022 after spending the last few years of his career as an emergency backup.

#4 Paxton Lynch, QB || Denver Broncos Pick 26, 2016 Draft

Paxton Lynch started four games with the Broncos. His career numbers in the NFL were 79-for-128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He spent some time on the Seahawks and Steelers roster. He played a year in the CFL and another in the USFL. He's a backup QB in the XFL, owned by a professional action movie star (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson). So much for all the promise he showed in college.

#3 Roberto Aguayo, K || Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick 59, 2016 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to select Roberto Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft after he had set an NCAA record for accuracy in college.

Aguayo was waived before his second season after missing nine field goals and two extra-point attempts in his rookie year. That was his only season as a starter in the National Football League, and he has hardly been seen since then.

His short and uneventful NFL career is another reason specialist players are hardly selected in days one or two.

#2 Dion Jordan, DE || Miami Dolphins Pick 3, 2013 Draft

Dion Jordan played for four franchises in the NFL: the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. He was never a primary starter on either team.

He made just one start for the Dolphins. That number would have been higher, but the Oregon alum couldn't stay out of trouble, racking up three drug suspensions before his third year in the Pros.

After failing a physical with the Miami Dolphins after the 2016 season, he moved on to play with the Seattle Seahawks but started just three games in two seasons before heading off to Oakland. Looking back, it's remarkable how the Dolphins couldn't spot the glaring red flags from a mile away.

#1 Josh Rosen, QB || UCLA Pick 10, 2018 Draft

After a solitary season, Josh Rosen was bounced as a starter from the Arizona Cardinals, getting moved on in place of All-Pro caliber QB Kyler Murray. He completed 55.2% of his passes that season, throwing 11 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his only season as QB1.

He went 0-3 as a starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, throwing just one touchdown to five picks. In 2021, he took a handful of snaps for the Falcons, going 2-for-11 for 19 yards with two choices. He has bounced around NFL practice squads but has not gotten a starting job since his ill-fated Miami stint.

