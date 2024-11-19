5 biggest failures in Joe Douglas' stint as Jets GM feat. Aaron Rodgers as QB1

Joe Douglas was dismissed as the New York Jets general manager after six years and a 30-64 record. Team owner Woody Johnson named Phil Savage the interim manager for the rest of the season as they try to go back to winning ways and finish the campaign with a positive record.

Douglas made several mistakes during his tenure at MetLife Stadium. Here are his five biggest failures.

5 biggest Joe Douglas mistakes as the Jets general manager

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not re-signing Mike White

The New York Jets had the chance to have Mike White and Zach Wilson in the same room, but they ultimately decided to go with Wilson, their No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After they decided to keep Wilson, added Aaron Rodgers to the team, and White left, it is clear that keeping the now-Buffalo Bills backup quarterback was the most logical option.

Trending

Drafting Zach Wilson

The 2021 NFL Draft wasn't the best in terms of quarterback quality, as playmakers like Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Trey Lance didn't pan out as expected. Zach Wilson was a member of that group, as Joe Douglas thought they would get a franchise quarterback out of BYU. The struggles that he showed in college intensified in the NFL and the Jets traded him to the Broncos last offseason.

Putting together a poor wide receiver room

Besides the quarterback room, the receiving corps has struggled to find consistency over the years. Corey Davis' retirement put Joe Douglas in a complex position ahead of the 2023 season. Mecole Hardman wasn't the best option for the Jets and found his way to the Chiefs. Allen Lazard hasn't exploded and Randall Cobb was a shell of himself when he joined the team.

Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson lead this group now, but their efforts haven't been enough.

Trading for an aging Aaron Rodgers

After several seasons full of rumors and speculation, Aaron Rodgers found his way to New York following an 18-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Even though he was a superstar at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has failed to make an impact on the Jets, who went from being projected Super Bowl contenders to a 3-8 team.

While some hoped he would have a Tom Brady-like impact on the Jets, Rodgers has struggled to lead the team to the promised land.

Poor roster construction

After the 2023 season, Joe Douglas admitted that he failed at constructing a strong team. The Jets finished 7-10, but they didn't make many changes in the offseason. Besides their lack of moves, Haason Redick held out for several weeks before he agreed to return to the team on a reworked deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.