5 biggest Fantasy Football letdowns so far

Fantasy football is a game of research, analytics, matchups, and a lot of luck. Most of the players drafted in the first three or four rounds are bound to have great seasons barring an injury.

It is usually the mid-round players on your fantasy football team that end up being letdowns. We are about to enter the fourth week of the 2021 season, but there are several top-tier fantasy football players who have been letdowns so far.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest fantasy football letdowns in 2021 so far:

#1 TE Kyle Pitts

Georgia Sports Now @GASportsNow Kyle Pitts having 0 receptions at halftime is unacceptable. Kyle Pitts having 0 receptions at halftime is unacceptable.

Most fantasy football players, like myself, were very high on Kyle Pitts leading the Atlanta Falcons in catches on a weekly basis.

WR Julio Jones was gone, and Matt Ryan needed a new #1 target. Pitts was the #4 selection in the draft, and he was taken, on average, in the third round in most fantasy football leagues.

He has 11 catches for 139 yards and zero scores. The biggest takeaway is that Kyle Pitts has only scored above 7.5 fantasy football points once. The Atlanta Falcons have had issues at WR, and Pitts still can't find momentum. There's a strong possibility he could come good later in the season, but some people have traded or benched Pitts.

#2 RB Damien Harris

MKG @MKGRDC Bill Belichick saw Damien Harris do this and said, “yeah I’ll play Brandon Bolden this week” I’m so done. Bill Belichick saw Damien Harris do this and said, “yeah I’ll play Brandon Bolden this week” I’m so done. https://t.co/E7LID7UiL7

Damien Harris had 100 rushing yards in Week 1 and 12.4 fantasy football points in Week 2. But it's been pretty lackluster so far for the 'lead back' in New England. His carries have decreased rapidly each week: 23, 16, and six in Weeks 1,2 and 3, respectively.

QB Mac Jones has played well, but you would expect the run game to be favored with a rookie QB. Damien Harris was drafted around the 10th round in deep leagues. He was supposed to be a bargain star, but he's barely worth the FLEX option at this point.

#3 TE Gerald Everett

The Seattle Seahawks landed Gerald Everett, and were supposed to have a superstar TE again. He caught all five targets in Week 3 for 54 yards, but has been very inconsistent and barely a factor in fantasy football.

At best, Everett would have potential in the FLEX, but he is on the COVID-19 list, and could miss out playing the San Francisco 49ers. He could have had a decent outing against the 49ers.

#4 RB Ty'Son Williams

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak Not sure what Ty'Son Williams did to fall out of the Baltimore RB rotation. Thought he's played well through two weeks. Both Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman don't really have his juice. Not sure what Ty'Son Williams did to fall out of the Baltimore RB rotation. Thought he's played well through two weeks. Both Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman don't really have his juice.

Nobody really knew his name before Week 1, but Ty'Son Williams stepped in when everyone else got injured. He had 18.4 fantasy football points in his first start. He had 77 rushing yards in Week 2, but had just five carries for 22 yards last week.

Lamar Jackson and Latavius Murray made him irrelevant, and his value has been diminished. Williams has been a letdown after Week 1, and continues to spiral downward.

#5 QB Jameis Winston

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Jameis Winston:



Week 1: 5 TD, 0 INT

Week 2: 0 TD, 2 INT

Week 1 seemed to be a trick on fantasy football players who picked up Jameis Winston after the starter put up over 30 fantasy points in Week 1. He had just over five points in Week 2 and 12.5 in Week 3. He hasn't thrown for over 150 yards in three games, and didn't throw a TD in Week 2.

Winston seems to have caught the Green Bay Packers on a rough day, and is looking more like the Jameis Winston everyone is familiar with. He shows potential as a gunslinger only to end up with a 50% completion rate and two picks after a game with five TDs.

We all had hope only to be let down by Winston who hasn't been able to produce enough fantasy points.

