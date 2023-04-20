5 biggest NFL Draft mistakes in San Francisco 49ers history ft. Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers are amongst the most storied franchises in the NFL. They have won five Super Bowls and seven Conference Championships in their history.

They've also had plenty of success in the NFL draft, especially recently as they found both George Kittle and Deebo Samuel in the latter rounds of their classes.

However, for all the success the 49ers have had, they've also had plenty of draft busts and mistakes down the years. These players have failed to live up to expectations, and SF probably regrets selecting them in the first place.

San Francisco 49ers' biggest mistakes in the NFL draft

#5 - Trey Sermon

Former San Francisco 49ers RB Trey Sermon

The San Francisco 49ers took running back Trey Sermon out of Ohio State with their third-round pick back in 2021.

He barely saw the field in his only season with the team. Sermon struggled to get touches behind Raheem Mostert and Elijah Mitchell on the depth chart, clocking up just 167 yards and a touchdown in the entire 2021 season.

Sermon was waived in August 2022, a little over a year after they drafted him ahead of the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

#4 - Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas with the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers drafted defensive end Solomon Thomas with the third pick of the 2017 NFL draft, but he only managed to amass six sacks in four seasons with the team.

Thomas suffered with injuries during his time in San Francisco, including suffering a season-ending ACL tear early on in the 2020 season.

He may be an unlucky inclusion, but the 49ers passed on franchise-calibre quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to select Thomas.

#3 - Reuben Foster

Reuben Foster with the San Francisco 49ers

During the 2017 NFL draft the 49ers took Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster with the 31st overall pick. However, he just couldn't stay out of trouble.

Foster was sent home from the NFL Combine for fighting with medical personnel, but that didn't put San Fran off.

He was talented but troubled, but after a below-par 2018 season and his third arrest, he was cut by the team midseason. San Francisco found he had violated the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense.

Foster spent time with the Washington Commanders and recently joined the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL.

#2 - A.J. Jenkins

A.J. Jenkins playing for the San Francisco 49ers

Back in 2012 the 49ers were after an elite wide receiver, so they took A.J. Jenkins 30th overall in the hopes he could be the next big thing.

Despite being healthy all season, Jenkins was active for just three of the team's games during his rookie year.

In his only season with San Francisco, Jenkins played in just 37 offensive snaps and was targeted with a pass just once, which he dropped. Jenkins was released after his rookie year, and went down as one of the biggest mistakes in 49ers draft history.

#1 - Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers made a splash back in 2021, when they traded up to the third-overall spot to draft QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

Many fans and analysts believed Jimmy Garoppolo was holding the team back, and Lance would make San Francisco an instant Super Bowl favorite.

However, things haven't worked out for Lance, who's started just four games in two years as he struggled with injury.

Third-string QB Brock Purdy took over the team during the 2022 season. He outperformed both Lance and Garoppolo, with Mr. Irrelevant leading SF all the way to the NFC Championship game.

There is now talk of the team looking to cut their losses and trade Lance before the upcoming NFL Draft.

They will be devastated it didn't work out, as they passed on talent such as Ja'Marr Chase and Micah Parsons to take Lance.

