5 biggest NFL players who never featured as Madden cover stars 

Every NFL athlete, regardless of the piles of cash they’ve accumulated and despite the Pro Bowl selections and Lombardi trophies on their resume, craves being selected for the Madden cover.

It’s an honor, a well-earned achievement, and something that won’t be forgotten. However, in some bizarre cases, some players, no matter how great, aren’t given the opportunity to serve as the cover model.

With countless omissions, we’ve put together a list highlighting the five biggest NFL stars who have never received the call to become a Madden cover model. Some of these may surprise you.

Here are 5 NFL stars that never featured on a Madden cover

#5 Randy Moss

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

Jerry Rice is universally considered the best wide receiver the game of football has ever seen. Presently in possession of the most career receptions with 1,549, receiving touchdowns with 197, and receiving yards with 22,895, Rice built a ridiculous resume. With that said, Randy Moss is a close second.

Story continues below ad

Despite nabbing 982 balls out of the air, banging his head on the goalpost 156 times and recording 15,292 receiving yards, Moss, in his prime, was a unique and dominant player.

Devoid of a Super Bowl ring, Moss never needed any jewelry to validate his standing in football lure. But while he was ultimately known for his game-breaking speed, absurd one-handed catches, and lewd gestures after scoring, Moss was never chosen as a cover athlete on an NFL Madden game. If EA Sports could do it over, we have a feeling they’d fix their mistake.

Story continues below ad

#4 Peyton Manning

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Madden covers are normally reserved for the elite of the NFL world. Or so they say. If that was truly the case, then how in the world has Peyton Manning never graced the front cover?

The former Colts and Denver Broncos star QB should easily be considered one of the top five quarterbacks in league history. With two Super Bowl rings dangling from his fingers, 14 Pro Bowls, five MVP awards, and a Hall of Fame jacket draped over his shoulders, Manning accomplished virtually everything possible in the league.

Story continues below ad

Yet, despite his pristine accomplishments and otherworldly play, Manning was never given the Madden call.

#3 Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Maybe it’s because Russell Wilson is too nice of a guy. Maybe it’s because he isn’t bombastic and flamboyant in the face of the media. Whatever the reason, however, it is of no importance. Russell Wilson deserves to be on a Madden cover before he closes the curtains on his career.

Unlike most names that you’ll run across on our list, Wilson still has plenty left to give. Currently, the nine-time Pro Bowler will look to resurrect a Denver Broncos franchise that has been without an offensive orchestrater since Peyton Manning.

Story continues below ad

With two Super Bowl appearances already on his resume, including one victory, Wilson’s contributions to that 2013 Lombardi Trophy have been downplayed. While it’s no secret that Seattle once housed one of the more violent, unforgiving, and well-put-together defenses in the league, Wilson has earned his place among the game's all-time greats. More importantly, he’s done more than enough to earn a cover on Madden.

#2 Terrell Owens

Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Story continues below ad

Countless star players failed to grace Madden's cover. Although most are understandable, we have a hard time figuring out how Terrell Owens was never given the call.

Known for his bombastic attacks on the media and his showboating on the field, Owens loved the attention that his skills afforded him. He poked and prodded the competition while trash-talking helpless cornerbacks as he muscled them out of the way once the ball was thrown in his direction.

Owens has a ton of infamous moments. Remember when Owens, then a member of the San Francisco 49ers, scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, ran to the middle of the field and placed the ball in the center of the Dallas star, only for a full-blown brawl to ensue.

How about when Owens scored a touchdown, ran into the crowd, grabbed an absolute stranger's bag of popcorn, and began scarfing it down? More than just his theatrics, Owens was a legitimately great player. Six Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections scream to his greatness. So does 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns.

Story continues below ad

There’s no way around this one, Madden got it completely wrong by not giving Owens, at least, one cover.

#1 J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Only three times have defensive players been shown love and attention on the cover of Madden. Although rare, J.J. Watt was absolutely deserving of getting the nod.

Before Aaron Donald became known as the best defender in the game and one of the best pass rushers the NFL has ever seen, J.J. Watt proudly held that distinction. From 2012 to 2015, Watt made four consecutive All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowl squads. Also, during that stretch, Watt led the league in sacks twice.

Disruptive and unrelenting during his pursuit of the quarterback, Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and was a one-man wrecking crew. But no matter how many times Watt made opposing quarterbacks cower in fear whenever he was on the field, he wasn’t deemed a good enough player, it seems, to make the Madden cover cut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far