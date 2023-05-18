Consistancy is key in the NFL, as players and teams look to maintain success over a prolonged period of time.

Tom Brady was the ultimate "Mr. Consistant," going down as the best player in history after playing for over 20 years at an elite level in the NFL.

However, there are many more examples of quarterbacks who were a "flash in the pan," and never had more than one year of success in the league.

5 biggest one-year wonder quarterbacks in NFL history

#5 - Steve Beuerlein, Carolina Panthers

Steve Beuerlein with the Carolina Panthers

Steve Beuerlein was a quintessential journeyman quarterback back in the 1990s, playing for six teams in a career that lasted 17 seasons.

Beuerlein was seen as a backup throughout the majority of his career, but excelled with the Carolina Panthers in 1999. Beuerlein had 36 touchdown passes and 4,436 yards — both of which remain Panthers franchise records to this day.

This was the only season in Beuerlein's career he threw for more than 20 touchdowns, as he was named to the Pro Bowl for his sole appearance.

#4 - Mark Rypien, Washington Redskins

Mark Rypien with the Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins QB Mark Rypien had spent much of his career backing up Joe Thiesmann, as injuries plagued the early part of his career.

However, in 1991 he got his chance, and boy did he take it. Rypien passed for 28 touchdowns with a QBR of 97.1 as he helped Washington go 14-2. Not only that, he led the Redskins to Super Bowl glory that year, as he took home Super Bowl MVP.

Rypien would never reach those dizzying height again, langushing back into mediocrity as injuries once again hindered his progress.

#3 - Derek Anderson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Derek Anderson

Back in 2006, in his first year as an NFL starter, Derek Anderson was outstanding for the Browns.

He threw for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns as Cleveland narrowly missed out on the playoffs. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl that year.

Unfortunately it was all downhill from there as Anderson became a perennial backup, last appearing in the NFL in 2018.

#2 - Tommy Maddox, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox

The Pittsburgh Steelers were reeling from the loss of starting QB Kordell Stewart early on in 2002, but up stepped Tommy Maddox. Maddox had bounced around both the NFL and XFL, before joining Pittsburgh in 2001.

2002 was his year, however, as he threw for 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. His most impressive game came in the Wild Card round versus the Browns, as Maddox rallied the Steelers to a come-from-behind victory, recovering from 24-7 down to win 36-33.

His form dipped the next season though, and Ben Roethlisberger being drafted in 2004 spelled the end for Maddox.

Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins

Former Washington Redskins QB Robert Griffin III looked like the next true superstar during his rookie campaign in 2012.

RGIII was drafted second overall by Washington, and took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors over Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Griffin threw for 20 touchdowns and 3,200 yards, along with seven rushing TDs and 815 yards. He looked like the next elite dual-threat QB until a gruelling knee injury derailed his career.

RGIII was never the same player again, and bounced around the league in a backup role before retiring after the 2020 season.

