5 biggest Pro Bowl snubs in NFL history feat. LaDainian Tomlinson

The NFL's annual Pro Bowl will take place this weekend, just one week before Super Bowl LIX.

The Pro Bowl recognizes some of the league's best players that year as voted for by fans, coaches, and players — each making up a third of the vote.

Whilst most players who make the Pro Bowl are there on merit, there have been many incidents down the years of players who deserved to make the Pro Bowl be snubbed in favor of other options.

Biggest Pro Bowl snubs in NFL history

#5 - Ken Riley, 1976

One of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, former Bengals CB Ken Riley was never voted to a Pro Bowl, despite having the fifth most interceptions in NFL history and being voted All-Pro on three occasions. Arguably, his best season was back in 1976, when Riley had nine interceptions and a touchdown but missed the Pro Bowl.

He was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

#4 - DeAngelo Williams, 2008

As a member of the Carolina Panthers, RB DeAngelo Williams was a clear Pro Bowl snub in 2008.

Williams had the best year of his career, totaled 1,515 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He faced tough competition for a Pro Bowl spot from Adrian Peterson and Clinton Portis, but Portis had fewer rushing yards and half the touchdowns of Williams.

#3 - Lavonte David, 2013

A stalwart of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for over a decade, LB Lavonte David had arguably his best season back in 2013. David totaled 145 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and five interceptions, with both his sacks and interceptions remaining career highs today. However, despite this excellent season, David missed out on Pro Bowl voting despite being named first-team All-Pro in the same year.

#2 - Matthew Stafford, 2011

QB Matthew Stafford had one of the best seasons of his career in 2011 but wasn't voted to the Pro Bowl. Stafford led the Detroit Lions to a playoff berth with 10 wins, passing for 41 touchdowns and 5,038 yards — both career-highs.

Stafford has since made two Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2023, but statistically, both seasons were inferior to his excellent 2011 campaign.

#1 - LaDainian Tomlinson, 2003

One of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in NFL history was for San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson in 2003. Tomlinson missed out on the Pro Bowl despite rushing for 1,645 yards and 13 TDs whilst adding 100 receptions for 725 yards and four TDs through the air.

He had career-highs in yards per carry, receptions, and receiving yards in 2003 but missed the Pro Bowl. However, he made it in 2004 despite fewer total yards and touchdowns.

