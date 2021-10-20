5 biggest surprises and disappointments through NFL Week 6

The NFL standings are beginning to take shape as six weeks of the 2021 season are now in the books. Contenders are starting to emerge in both conferences and surprises keep coming every single week.

Here we will take a look at the five teams that shocked fans in a good way in Week 6, and five others that were quite the disappointment in the same week.

5 biggest surprises in the NFL for Week 6

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger are not going away quietly in 2021. The team got off to a 1-3 start, but have won their last two, including this past Sunday in primetime against the Seattle Seahawks.

It took until overtime but the Steelers found a way to secure the win. The Steelers are tied with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North and get Sunday off to rest and recover before a Halloween showdown with the Browns.

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Washington Football Team should not come as a surprise. However, the Chiefs entered the game at 2-3 and a loss would have had fans spiraling downward.

Patrick Mahomes decided to calm everyone's nerves by leading his squad to an easy 31-13 victory. The surprise here comes from the fact about how down some fans were on this Chiefs team.

A double-digit victory on the road proves this team is doing just fine.

#3 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a flair for the dramatic in 2021. Week 6 saw the Vikings take down the Carolina Panthers in overtime just one week after they won on a field goal over the Detroit Lions.

Mike Zimmer's job was in question after a 1-3 start. He now has two thrilling back-to-back wins to improve his job security and also keep his team in the playoff hunt.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had the tough task of facing a Los Angeles Chargers team that won a shootout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Well, so much for that narrative.

The Ravens destroyed the Chargers by a final of 34-6 in a game that saw Justin Herbert held to only 195 yards.

The Ravens combined for 187 yards on the ground and look like the team to beat not just in the AFC, but the entire NFL.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars did the impossible and won a game in 2021. They had to travel to London to do it, but Urban Meyer finally got his first NFL win and can begin to move forward from all his off-the-field drama.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS "We knew if we got another chance, we were going to go win the game. That confidence is starting to build in our locker room." Trevor Lawrence and Marvin Jones catch up with @Melanie_Collins after the @Jaguars win in London. "We knew if we got another chance, we were going to go win the game. That confidence is starting to build in our locker room." Trevor Lawrence and Marvin Jones catch up with @Melanie_Collins after the @Jaguars win in London. https://t.co/aDBGIpYGjr

Now the hope in Jacksonville is that the team can string together a few victories and give fans a reason to watch as Trevor Lawrence looks to develop into a franchise hero.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire