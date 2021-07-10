5 Buffalo Bills players who need to perform in training camp to earn a roster spot

The Buffalo Bills were just one win away from making it to the Super Bowl last season. The defending AFC East champions have aspirations of hoisting the Lombardi trophy at the end of the 2021 NFL season.

Competition for roster spots in Buffalo will be intense during this year’s training camp, with some players set to miss the cut.

Which Bills players could be cut this preseason?

A number of players on the Buffalo Bills' roster need to make an impact when training camp gets underway in late July to retain their spot on the team. Here are five Buffalo Bills players on the roster bubble heading into the 2021 training camp.

#1 - Matt Breida, RB

The former San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins running back was only signed this offseason. But the 26-year-old faces stiff competition to make it to the Bills' active roster. Brieda will need to stand out during training camp to cement his place as the backup running back behind Devin Singletary in 2021.

#2 - Cam Lewis, CB

Cornerback Cam Lewis is under pressure to keep his spot in the Bills' secondary this season. Last season, Lewis played a few games but unfortunately suffered an injury early in the season, which ended his campaign.

He faces stiff competition from other cornerbacks on the Bills roster and without a strong training camp, he could find himself looking for a new team.

#3 - Darryl Johnson, DE

Defensive end Darryl Johnson has a challenging task on his hands to remain on the Buffalo Bills roster for the 2021 NFL season. The Bills drafted two rookie defensive ends at this year’s NFL draft, meaning that DE roster spots will be at a premium.

Johnson will have his opportunity at training camp to prove he still belongs on the active roster.

#4 - Ryan Bates, OL

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates is a popular figure in the Bills' locker room. Bates has yet to start an NFL game but can play at any position on the O-line.

This versatility will probably see him make the Bills' final roster, but he will have to perform at training camp to guarantee himself a spot.

#5 - Isaiah McKenzie, WR

Entering his fifth NFL season, wide receiver and punt return specialist Isaiah McKenzie has some work to do. Despite featuring for the Bills throughout last season, his spot on the active roster is not guaranteed.

McKenzie did return a punt for a touchdown last year and will need to show a willingness to play on special teams to remain with the Bills this year.

