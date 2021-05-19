5 bold predictions for the Chiefs' 2021 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2021 NFL season as the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. Anything less than a third straight Super Bowl appearance will be seen as a failure in Kansas City.

However, the Chiefs have a tough schedule facing AFC rivals - the Ravens, Browns, Bills, Steelers and Titans while they host NFC title challengers - the Packers and Cowboys.

Here are five bold predictions for the Chiefs' 2021 schedule.

#1 - The Kansas City Chiefs will go 12-5 this season

As I predicted in my Chiefs game-by-game article, I believe Kansas City will go 12-5 this NFL season. It won’t be a cakewalk for the defending AFC champions with some severe tests at home and on the road. But when you have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, you have to favor the Chiefs in most of their matchups. The Las Vegas odds-makers are predicting the Chiefs will win 12 games this season. If they can stay relatively injury-free, I see them once again being the top-seed in the AFC.

#2 - The Baltimore Ravens will beat the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Chiefs’ first road game of the 2021 NFL season is a tough one at Baltimore on Sunday Night Football. The prime-time matchup pits two former MVP QBs against each other, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. I see this being a much bigger game for the Ravens, who will desperately want to gain some respect from the Chiefs. Since the game is in Baltimore, I’m predicting the Ravens will grab a closely contested win in front of a national audience.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes will outduel Josh Allen in Week 5 at home

An AFC championship rematch takes place in Week 5, when the Buffalo Bills visit Arrowhead to face the Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Bills will be seeking revenge from last season’s playoffs but once again I see them coming up just short. The game will be closer than the AFC championship matchup but Patrick Mahomes will prove why he’s the best quarterback in the NFL.

#4 - The Chiefs will beat the Packers in an instant classic

An NFL dream matchup could take place in Week 9 when the Green Bay Packers arrive at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes vs Aaron Rodgers is a mouth-watering quarterback duel that every NFL fan would want to see. Assuming Rodgers returns to the Packers this season, this will be a massive offensive battle.

It will be amazing to see Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan try to outscore Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I predict the Chiefs to win with a last-minute field goal or TD in a high-scoring classic.

#5 - Kansas City will only lose one game at home this season

Kansas City has some challenging home games in 2021. However, I’m predicting they will only lose one game at Arrowhead in the NFL regular season. Pittsburgh visits in Week 16 and I think this will be the one hiccup at home for the Chiefs. It could easily be the Packers in Week 9 or even the Browns in Week 1, but I’m picking a late-season defeat rather than an early loss. It would be an insane achievement if head coach Andy Reid could somehow manufacture an undefeated home run this season.