5 celebs you didn't know were 49ers fans feat. Saweetie, Luis Fonsi and more

In an attempt to make it back to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in a crucial game on Sunday.

Given that the Niners are among the most illustrious NFL teams in history, it's safe to assume that their supporters are accustomed to winning. San Francisco has one of the richest fan bases in the league, and the list of the team's most well-known supporters reflects its historic reins.

Here is an overview of some of the most well-known people who support the San Francisco 49ers.

High-profile celebrities who are 49ers fans

#1 - E-40

Earl Stevens, commonly referred to by his stage name E-40, is the creator of Sick Wid It Records and one of the original members of the rap group The Click.

E-40 is an avid supporter of all San Francisco sports teams, not just the 49ers.

E-20 frequently attends games of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors, two other Bay Area sports teams that are close to the 49ers. In other words, he has come to embody all that is Bay Area sports-related.

#2 - Luis Fonsi

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Luis Fonsi is well known for his dance-oriented, passionate song "Despacito" from 2017. In addition, he has a strong enthusiasm for the NFL and has always supported the San Francisco 49ers.

Luis Fonsi became a fan of the San Francisco 49ers after seeing a Super Bowl match between the team and the Cincinnati Bengals on TV in 1989. He has stated that Jerry Rice is the reason for his decision to start rooting for the team.

"At that moment I wasn't aware of much about the sport, but decided that I was going to root for San Francisco as there was Joe Montana and Jerry Rice," Fonsi said to Quien.

#3 - Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg, an actor and comedian who was born in Berkley, is not only a 49er, he has also openly expressed his dislike for the Seattle Seahawks, a team that is a close rival of the San Francisco 49ers.

Samberg gained popularity as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, an NBC sketch comedy series, which ran from 2005 until 2012. In addition, he is well-known for his music with the comedy group "The Lonely Island," which also includes two of his childhood friends, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. Samberg has also acted in several movies, such as Grown Ups 2, Hotel Transylvania, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

#4 - Andre Iguodala

Even before he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2013, well-known NBA player Andre Iguodala had already become a fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Iguodala once claimed that he has been a Niners fan since he was seven years old, growing up watching the club play under the leadership of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Iguodala, 39, was a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that took home a gold medal in London. He also earned four NBA rings while playing for the Warriors and was named an NBA All-Star in 2012.

#5 - Saweetie

Saweetie, a well-known American rapper and musician, seems to have been a 49ers supporter since birth. Her grandfather is the retired linebacker Willie Harper, who was a member of the Niners from 1973 to 1983.

When Saweetie was a little girl, she liked to dress up in the track suits of San Francisco and show her mates her grandfather's football card at school.

In 2020, Saweetie said to NBC Sports, "It always blew my mind growing up that my grandfather was a 49er." She was a performer at Super Bowl LIV's after-party, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers.