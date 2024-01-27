5 celebs you didn't know were Lions fans feat. Eminem, Ninja, and more

The Detroit Lions have had one of the best seasons in their history and are one win away from making the Super Bowl. Head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most loved persons in Motor City and he is getting the team playing like true league beaters.

The Lions are one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, and they boast a large fan base. Some of their fans are high-profile celebrities. Let's highlight five such celebrities who adore the Detroit Lions.

High-profile celebrities who are Lions fans

The Lions have a proud and loyal fan base. Here are some of the team's most famous fans:

1. Eminem

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, is the Detroit Lions' most popular celebrity fan. Eminem is to the Detroit Lions what Drake is to the Toronto Raptors. The 15-time Grammy Award winner is a regular at Ford Field, and he regularly shows love to the Lions on social media.

Eminem was present during the Lions' Divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rap superstar fired up the crowd, and he was pictured with Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders before the Lions' wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Ninja

Ninja is arguably the most popular video game streamer on the planet, and he loves the Detroit Lions with all his heart. The social media star served as an honorary captain for a 2019 Lions game under Matt Patricia.

While Ninja doesn't live in Detroit, the gamer was born in the Motor City and later moved to Chicago.

3. Big Sean

Big Sean is another famous rapper who supports the Detroit Lions. The "finally famous" MC was at the Lions' playoff win over the LA Rams. Furthermore, Sean performed at the 2021 Thanksgiving halftime show at Ford Field.

It is worth noting that Big Sean's family moved to Detroit when he was just three months old and he has repped the city ever since.

4. Tim Allen

Famous actor Tim Allen was born in Colorado and moved to Detroit when he was 13. Allen subsequently became a Lions fan and has remained a supporter ever since.

Tim Allen attended the 2023 Thanksgiving Game at Ford Field and praised Dan Campbell. Allen stated:

"There's nothing more infectious than his energy and enthusiasm."

5. Chad Smith

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer is a lifelong Detroit Lions fan. Smith was in attendance for the Divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.