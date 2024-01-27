5 celebs you didn't know were Ravens fans feat. Michael Phelps, Carmelo Anthony and more

The Baltimore Ravens have had a few world beaters on their roster for almost the entirety of their existence. One of the all-time great safeties, Ed Reed, was a teammate of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis at some point.

These days, fans are treated to the dual threat of quarterback Lamar Jackson and players like Justin Tucker, Mark Andrews and Roquan Smith, who are among the finest in their respective positions.

Additionally, the Ravens have participated in, and won, two Super Bowls. On the biggest football platform, they have never lost.

These factors all indicate that the Ravens have acquired some well-known supporters over the years. Michael Phelps, the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time, and former NBA player Carmelo Anthony are two such fans.

Let's examine the top five celebrities who you might not know are Ravens supporters.

High-profile celebrities who are Ravens fans

#1 - Stacy Keibler

One of the more well-known Baltimore Ravens supporters is Stacy Keibler, a former cheerleader for the club and retired professional WWE wrestler, born in Maryland.

As Keibler has said in the past, she sticks by the Ravens no matter what and consistently expresses her public backing for the team via her page on Twitter.

#2 - Duff Goldman

Baltimore bakery owner Duff Goldman is frequently seen sporting Ravens apparel. At Charm City Cakes, the celebrity chef from Food Network has spent more than two decades running his store in Baltimore's Charles Village.

Goldman has made cakes for luminaries like Barack Obama and Katy Perry as his firm has expanded. He has also created cakes with Ravens themes for both players and fans of the team.

On game days, Goldman has occasionally sponsored a tailgate party outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

#3 - Josh Charles

Actor Josh Charles is one of the biggest Baltimore Ravens fans as he was born and raised in Baltimore till he was a teenager. The "Sports Night" star has been a strong supporter of the team and is a two-time nominee for a Primetime Emmy Award.

According to reports, Charles had previously set up a wager with Jimmy Fallon, and after winning, he made Fallon wish all Ravens supporters a happy Thanksgiving victory.

According to Baltimore sports reports, Charles once declined a part in a movie because the producers preferred to shoot on Sundays.

#4 - Michael Phelps

Famously known as the "Baltimore Bullet," Michael Phelps is the most successful Olympian of all time, having won a total of 28 medals. For years, he has also been a fixture in the Baltimore Ravens stadium stands.

Phelps was brought up in Baltimore and has always supported the Ravens. On other occasions, he has even led the squad onto the field. In fact, when Michael Phelps noticed a reporter wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey during the 2016 Olympics, he had to stop by to troll.

#5 - Carmelo Anthony

Though Carmelo Anthony was born in New York City, he soon relocated to Baltimore. Coincidentally, the Ravens' relocation from Cleveland and Anthony's move to Baltimore occurred around the same time.

Anthony grew up in Baltimore, and is still involved in its community. He helped bring philanthropic sporting events to Baltimore, including The Basketball Tournament, a semi-professional basketball tournament held every year.