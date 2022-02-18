5 Cincinnati Bengals players who underperformed this NFL season (2021-22)

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Championship for the 2021 NFL season, advancing to the Super Bowl. Here's where they were eventually defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. Such a successful season requires great effort from the majority of the roster, but some players still struggle. Here are five Bengals players who were underwhelming during the 2021 NFL season.

Underwhelming Cincinnati Bengals players in the 2021 NFL season

#1 - CB Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trae Waynes

Trae Waynes probably had the most disappointing season of any player on the Bengals 2021 roster. He earned 15.8 million dollars in salary, the highest on the team, but was only able to appear in five games. He has recorded just twelve total tackles and defended one pass this season.

#2 - C Trey Hopkins

Bengals Trey Hopkins gets set to snap the ball against the 49ers

Trey Hopkins is one of the lowest graded centers from the entire 2021 NFL season, receiving a PFF grade ranked 31st among all centers. He also received the 7th highest salary among all Bengals players. He is one of the reasons why the Bengals' offensive line is their biggest weakness.

